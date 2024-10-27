Target has a massive sale on this year's best tech gifts: here are 9 deals I'd buy

Target is helping you get a head start on your holiday shopping by having a huge sale on this year's best-selling gift gifts. The retailer has Black Friday-like deals on TVs, tablets, smart home devices, and headphones from brands like Apple, Roku, Sony, Beats, and Amazon.



As the deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Target's sale and hand-picked the 9 best tech deals I'd buy. The best-selling tech gadgets are highly rated products marked down to tempting prices. A few highlights include the latest Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99 (originally $99.95), the Roku Plus 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $249.99 (originally $279.99), and Sony's WH-CH520 headphones on sale for $39.99 (originally $59.99).



Target's sale on best-selling tech gifts allows you to check someone off your holiday shopping list and score a bargain before November's Black Friday deals event.

Target's best tech gifts: the 9 best deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $39.99 at Target

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the best-selling 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience. Target has the powerful streaming device on sale for just $39.99.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Target

The best-selling Sony WH-CH520 are an absolute bargain at just $39.99. The headphones supply super-long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality, and companion app support for customizing EQ. Sure, you're not getting fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Target

The Ring Video Doorbell is a holiday favorite, and it's on sale for a record-low price at Target. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Target

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Target has the earbuds on sale for $99.95 - just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $249, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $129.99 at Target

The Beats Pill will surely be a best-selling gift this year, and Target has the portable speaker on sale for $129.99. We were impressed by its "detailed, layered audio" and "great bass weight" in our Beats Pill review, which hasn't been the case with all of Beats' latest releases. It's waterproof, lasts for around 24 hours on battery power, looks good, and for under $150, it's a good buy.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $229.99 at Target

Apple iPads are always best-selling gift idea, and Amazon has the 2021 iPad on sale for $229.99. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $129.95 at Target

The Beats Solo 4 is the latest iteration of the manufacturer's on-ear headphones, and they're $70 off at Target. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable and Spatial Audio, which uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

Roku Plus Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was $279.99 now $249.99 at Target

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this deal from Target, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $449.99 now $369.99 at Target

This TCL S4 Series TV has been a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Target has the 65-inch model for only $369.99. You get 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

