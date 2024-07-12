Score JBL ANC over-ear headphones for under $100 with this early Prime Day offer

Amazon has been treating us to some excellent early Prime Day deals recently, and now the retailer is offering some impressive active noise canceling headphones for less than $100. That's right, the JBL Tune 770NC are just $99.95 at Amazon (was $129.95) right now, which means you can snap up these ANC headphones for a 23% saving on their list price – or $30 off!

We've seen the JBL Tune 770NC drop this low in the past, but never any lower, so there's no better time to buy. Not only that, but the offer covers each of the Black, Blue, and White color variants. The Tune 770NC are a great pair of ANC headphones that boast a lightweight build as well as an excellent battery life of up to 70 hours, so you can keep your favorite playlist blasting without any disruption.

Today's best JBL Tune 770NC deal

JBL Tune 770NC: was $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

These high-comfort ANC headphones are now available for 23% less, which is incredible given that they were already excellent value. The JBL Tune 770NC deliver very good audio out of the box, but they also have adjustable EQ so you can find the perfect sound for you. They also supply strong bass and impressive power, so they're perfect for high-volume listening. So, if you want access to solid ANC and sound quality rolled into one, these are an amazing-value option.

In our JBL Tune 770NC review, we praised these August 2023-issue headphones' lightweight build and long battery life. At 23% less than their initial cost, you're getting incredible value, and if you're looking for a budget pair of ANC headphones these make for a no-brainer pick. If you'd like to weigh your options, however, you can find some other high-quality, low-priced alternatives in the budget section of our guide to the best headphones.

The Tune 770NC offer very decent audio quality, and if you download the JBL Headphones app, you can play around with customizable EQ, toggle ANC, set up a volume limiter and more. If you'd prefer, you can also grab these headphones at a discounted price at both BestBuy and Walmart. All things considered, you get a lot of bang for your buck with the JBL Tune 770NC, and at less than $100 you're getting a brilliant bargain.

