Quick! This incredible Black Friday gaming laptop deal cuts a massive $500 off an Nvidia RTX 4080 machine – but for only 19 hours

OK, I have some good and not-so-good news. I've found what I think may be the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal yet – the MSI Vector GP68HX 12VH-006 laptop with Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB of SSD space and 12th gen Intel Core i9 for just $1,599. That's a massive $500 cut from its usual price, plus the excellent Alan Wake 2 is thrown in for free as well. That's the good news.

The not-so-good news? This deal ends in 19 hours at the time of writing – which means you don't have much time to grab this offer.

Now, I don't love the idea of putting a time limit on a major purchase like this – after all, even with the $500 saving, $1,599 is still a huge amount of money.

However, I can safely recommend this laptop for anyone looking for a seriously powerful gaming laptop. It comes with one of the most powerful GPUs you can get in a laptop, plus the excellent Intel Core i9 CPU, allowing you to play any modern game at maximum settings – and you can plug it into a TV to get 4K at 120hz, easily beating the likes of the PS5 or Xbox Series X, or most gaming PCs, to be fair.

At this price, it's excellent value, and you don't need to wait for Black Friday to officially start next week.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

MSI GP68HX: was $2,099 now $1,599 at Newegg

There’s no cheaper laptop that comes with a GeForce RTX 4080, one of the most powerful GPUs around. This versatile device packs a super-fast Core i9 CPU, 16GB DDR5 memory, 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch LCD with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also makes a fantastic laptop for AI training for professionals looking for an affordable powerhouse. This laptop is currently $500 off at Newegg – but this sale ends in less than a day!

To show you how serious about this deal, I've embedded a countdown timer onto this page so you can watch the time tick down until the deal expires.

Over the top? Probably. Should I have spent my time doing more important things? Oh, most certainly. But this is a seriously impressive price cut. I'm not sure what happens when the deal expires. There is a chance that the price goes lower – after all, we're still a week away from Black Friday itself, but I can't really imagine finding a cheaper gaming laptop with these kinds of specs.

It's so good, it's even seriously tempting this PC gamer to switch from his beloved desktop PC...

