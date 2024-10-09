Peloton's indoor exercise bikes just got a heavy Prime Day discount

If you're trying to score some new exercise equipment this Amazon Prime Day, then a tried and tested solution is the household name of Peloton, and right now you can save big on both in the UK and the U.S..



There are decent savings to be had on the Original Peloton Bike, and the Peloton Bike Plus. The former is 20% off in the UK and just £1,277, meanwhile the latter is 20% off in the U.S., now just $1,999.

Peloton's bikes are renowned as a brilliant fitness partner for the home, with a plethora of online classes delivered via their impressive screens. What's more, Peloton Entertainment now means you can watch TV shows and movies, as well as live sports, while you ride.

Today's best Prime Day Peloton deals in the US

Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,228.24 at Amazon

While not quite its lowest-ever price, you can still save a handy $200 on Peloton's original bike, now including Peloton Entertainment. This version weighs 135 lbs and comes with a 22-inch screen.

Peloton Bike+: was $2,495 now $1,999 at Amazon

You can also save on the more powerful Peloton Bike+, which comes with a larger anti-glare HD touchscreen and studio-quality sound. The Bike+ also comes with auto-resistance to match your instructor's cues while you take part in classes.

Today's best Prime Day Peloton deals in the UK

Peloton Bike: was £1,599 now £1,277 at Amazon

This might not be the lowest price we've seen in the UK, but you can still save 20% off and more than £300 on the original Peloton bike.

Peloton Bike+: was £2199 now £1,869 at Amazon

There's also a 15% saving on the Bike+ in the UK, shaving more than £300 off its usual price. As with the U.S. deal, the Bike+ gets you a much nicer touch screen, better audio, and auto resistance tailored to your instructor.

Buying a Peloton is a great way to invest in your health and fitness, improving your stamina and heart health while helping you burn calories and even lose weight.

They're pretty compact thanks to their 4-by-2-foot footprint and are fully adjustable to accommodate most heights.

They're not just for cycling either, Peloton's screen and its extensive library of exercises also includes other exercises such as weight training.

To get the most out of your Peloton, you'll need the $44/£24 subscription, but that'll hurt a whole lot less knowing you've saved some cash on the bike itself.

Today's best Peloton deals

