NFL kicks off tomorrow night: save up to $2,000 on big-screen TVs at Best Buy

The 2024 NFL season kicks off tomorrow night, and if you're looking to upgrade your TV, you've come to the right place. Best Buy is having a huge sale on big-screen TVs, with up to $2,000 in savings on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.



I've listed the best TV deals from Best Buy below, which include a range of sizes, features, and prices from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. You can find record-low prices on best-rated OLED displays and score big-screen budget TVs for cheap. A few favorites include Samsung's best-selling 75-inch 4K Crystal smart TV on sale for $569.99, this massive LG 86-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $999.99, and Samsung's highly-rated 65-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's big-screen TV deals below, all of which include impressive discounts that you usually don't see outside of holiday sales. These are limited-time offers, so you should upgrade your TV now to watch your favorite team on a brand-new display.

The best big-screen TV deals from Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED is on sale for an incredible price of $1,699.99, thanks to a whopping $1,000 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series TV on sale for just $569.99 - a new record-low price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

LG G4 77-inch OLED TV: was $4,599.99 now $4,099.99 at Best Buy

The LG G4 is the brightest OLED TV the company has made to date, with its most advanced image processing so far. It's a stunning set that makes for a beautiful home theater upgrade, and it's also packed with all the latest gaming features (such as 4K 144Hz and VRR) available across all four of its HDMI ports. LG's webOS software is easy to use and has all the key streaming services. The G4 can even connect to LG soundbars wirelessly with no drop in audio quality. This massive 77-inch display is on sale for $4,099.99, which is the best deal you can find right now.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space, but still want a premium display, LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV is a fantastic option at just $799.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

TCL 65-inch QM7 QD-Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability, and this QM7 display is no different. It offers brightness-boosting Mini-LED tech at a fraction of the price of other premium displays, as well as other top-end TV features such as 4K resolution support, Dolby Atmos, and a smooth 240Hz gaming mode. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $699.99, a record-low.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV has a whopping $900 discount, bringing the price down to $1,899.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen - perfect for watching your favorite team with friends.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

What better use for an 86-inch TV than watching football? Best Buy has this monster-sized LG UT75 Series 4K smart TV for $999.99, which is an excellent price for a display of this size. The 2024 TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung Q80C 98-inch 4K QLED TV: was $6,999.99 now $4,499.99 at Best Buy

Go big or go home, right? Best Buy has a $2,000 discount on this 98-inch Samsung Q80C QLED TV. Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K imaging engine delivers brilliant color, contrast, brightness, and sharpness. You're also getting Samsung's gaming hub and premium sound, thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite.

