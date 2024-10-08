My favorite AR smart glasses are the lowest price ever for this Amazon Prime Day

The Xreal Air and Xreal Air 2 glasses are among the best smart glasses you can buy, and right now you can buy them at a massive discount as part of Amazon’s Big Deal Days for Prime members – it’s like an Amazon Prime Day 2. Right now you can buy the original Xreal Air at Amazon US for $197 (was $299), while the Xreal Air glasses at Amazon UK are £239 (was £339).

• Shop more early Prime Day deals

This is the cheapest these glasses have ever been, and the newer models cost a lot less than usual too. Unlike the Meta Orion AR glasses you might have seen recently, these AR specs connect to your phone, your laptop, or another compatible device to show you the screen on a massive virtual display that floats in front of you. They’re less feature-rich then, but I find they’re perfect for when I travel – recently I used them for in-flight entertainment.

You also might want to pick up an accessory or two. The ones I’d recommend aren’t on sale, but I’ll highlight them below anyway.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region)

Today’s best Xreal Air AR glasses deals in the US

Xreal Air glasses: was $299 now $197 at Amazon

The Xreal Air AR specs aren't the best of the best out there with only a 400 nits screen brightness and 1920 x 1080 per eye resolution, but even after a few years on the market they’re still a solid option thanks to their comfy design and (especially with this deal) affordable price.

Xreal Air 2 Pro glasses: was $449 now $359 at Amazon

The Xreal Air 2 Pro glasses boast brighter and better quality full-HD visuals than their predecessor and come with a handy electrochromic dimming feature for the lenses – so you no longer need to rely on the completely isolation lens cap to get the best visuals (though it is still very helpful), They’re the best AR smart glasses we’ve tested and a must-buy at this price.

Xreal Hub: $39.99 at Amazon

The main issue with the Xreal Air glasses is they drain the battery of whatever you plug them into fairly quickly. Your device’s battery which usually lasts most of a day can run dry in just a few hours, and while using the specs there’s no way to charge the device at the same time as the specs are using the USB-C port; that is, unless you get this hub adapter which lets you charge the device and use your specs simultaneously. It might not be on sale but it’s an excellent add-on you should consider grabbing anyway.

Xreal Beam Pro: starts at $199 at Amazon

The Beam Pro is a smartphone-like add-on which offers you a handy spatial computer for your Xreal glasses complete with an AR-optimized operating system, and cameras which can capture high-quality spatial videos and images. Just like the Hub the Beam Pro has two USB-C ports to charge and use the glasses at the same time. It is pricey but it’s easily the best Xreal add-on and makes the glasses feel like a complete device rather than just a wearable display.

Today’s best Xreal Air AR glasses deals in the UK

Xreal Air glasses: was £339 now £239 at Amazon

Despite being a few years old now the Xreal Air Glasses are still the perfect AR glasses option for people on a budget, and that’s doubly true right now thanks to this discount. While the visuals are only full-HD, the ability to watch a movie on a massive virtual screen is ideal when you’re traveling, or fighting with your partner over who gets to use the TV one evening.

Xreal Air 2 glasses: was £486.99 now £279.65 at Amazon

The Xreal Air 2 glasses offer brighter and better looking full-HD visuals,in a light and comfortable form-factor, and with this limited time deal right now they’re absolutely worth your time. Unlike the US, the Xreal Air 2 Pro glasses aren’t the same price as the base model right now, but if you want to upgrade to the Pro model for electrochromic dimming lenses the Xreal Air 2 Pro glasses are £379 (were £548.99).

Xreal Hub: £39.99 at Amazon

The Xreal Hub isn’t on sale but it’s nevertheless a useful add-on as it turns your connected device’s single USB-C port into two ports. This allows you to connect your Xreal glasses to enjoy content on a massive virtual screen and charge your device at the same time – which is a huge help as the glasses can seriously drain the battery of whatever they’re plugged into.

Xreal Beam Pro: starts at £189 at Amazon

The Beam Pro is basically a smartphone which doubles as an add-on for your Xreal specs. It offers you a handy spatial computer for your Xreal glasses complete with an AR-optimized operating system, and a dual-camera setup which can capture high-quality spatial videos and images. Best of all, just like the Hub the Beam Pro has two USB-C ports to charge the Beam Pro and use the glasses at the same time.

Before you pick up a pair of Xreal glasses I’d suggest checking that they’re compatible with all of your devices. They connect to products via a USB-C cable (immediately eliminating older iPhones) and require that USB-C port to support DisplayPort. It’s a hardware rather than a software thing and while many USB-C devices offer it some (like the Google Pixel line of phones for example) don’t – and it’s not something a software update could change.

That’s one major advantage of the Xreal Beam Pro, as it guarantees you always have a compatible device lying around. Alternatively you can buy adapters like an HDMI-to-USB-C cable, which would allow you to use the specs with a PS5 or Xbox Series X to help expand your library of Xreal-compatible tech.

Today's best Xreal Air glasses

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK