Merry manga: your guide to the coolest anime holiday gifts of the year!

Embrace the festive spirit with a dash of otaku flair! As the holiday season approaches, finding the perfect gift for the anime enthusiast in your life just got a whole lot easier.

In this guide, we'll explore a treasure trove of delightful and unique anime Christmas gifts that are sure to bring joy to your loved ones. Whether they're a seasoned collector or just starting their journey into the anime world, we've curated a selection of thoughtful presents that celebrate both the season and their favorite animated adventures. So, let's unwrap the excitement and discover the perfect anime-inspired surprises!

Best Anime Gifts US

Jujutsu Kaisen Megumi Fushiguro Funko Pop: was $12.99 now $11.99 on Amazon

Jujutsu Kaisen is an incredibly popular anime and Megumi is one of the most beloved characters on the show, so the anime fan in your life will definitely appreciate this fun collectable figure. This is a great little gift for the fan who's looking to start (or expand) their anime figure collection.

Jujutsu Kaisen Kento Nanami Glow in the Dark Funko Pop: was $29.99 now $19.99 on Amazon

Also from the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, Nanami is one of my favourite characters as well as one of the most recognizable figures in the anime scene. His cool and calm demeanour comes across in this fun little collectable figure, making this the perfect gift for the weebs in your life.

Great Eastern Naruto Leaf Village Headband: now $19.99 on Amazon

This iconic headband would be the perfect gift for Naruto fans this festive period. Fans of the anime will appreciate the product's dedication to the original design that's true to the anime with the size of the metal plates.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 8pcs Poster pack : now $16.99 on Amazon

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is beautiful, colorful, and insanely popular - not just with gamers who are fans of the Cyberpunk 2077 game but also with anime fans who appreciate a colorful, powerful story. This poster pack is vivid, high quality, and the best addition to any bedroom or gaming space.

Demon Slayer Complete Box Set, Volumes 1-23: was $199.99 now $110.99 on Amazon

The complete saga of Demon Slayer, all in one epic box set - and heavily discounted for the holidays! This box set contains all 23 volumes of the global hit Demon Slayer as well as an exclusive booklet and a double-sided poster. Whether you're already a fan of the anime or want to dive right into the source material, the box set will make a loved one's Christmas.

Tokyo Ghoul Complete Box Set, Volumes 1-14: was $149.99 now $101.99 on Amazon

One of my personal favorite mangas and anime shows of all time, the Tokyo Ghoul complete box set has been sitting in my Amazon basket for quite some time, and now that it's $48 off I'm finally going to get my hands on it. Or, you know... drop a sneaky link to my friends if they're stuck for ideas.

One Piece Box Set, Volumes 1-23: was $244.99 now $136.99 on Amazon

With the recent success of the live-action Netflix adaptation of One Piece, there's never been a better moment to wrap this bad boy up and put it under the tree. Perfect for newbies, long-time fans, or collectors alike, save $108 and dive into the rich world of One Piece.

Sailor Moon Gothic Bag: was $28.99 now $19.99 on Amazon

I am obsessed with this Sailor Moon-inspired shoulder bag, so much so that I might have to buy one for myself as well as one for under the tree. This chic and cute little bag is on offer right now, and will make every anime-themed outfit incredibly cute.

Best Anime Gifts UK

My Hero Academia Season 1-2 Blu Ray Collection: was £44.95 now £30.99 on Amazon

From studio BONES, the creators of Fullmetal Alchemist and Soul Eater, comes My Hero Academia, a superhero origin story that soars to the top of the class. Experience the outstanding, inspirational anime that's dominated the anime world since its debut and dive into the world of superheroes!

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series: was £44.35 now £29.99 on Amazon

Set in a futuristic, intergalactic world, the series follows a group of bounty hunters, led by the charismatic Spike Spiegel, as they navigate through a blend of genres, including noir, western, and jazz. Known for its stylish animation, complex characters, and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, this deal is in my wishlist and should be in your Amazon basket too.

Attack on Titan Season 1 Part 1 Manga Box Set: was £43.99 now £30.99 on Amazon

The epic may be over, but that's no reason this manga box set wouldn't make someone's day. The megahit manga is one of the most beloved in the world, and this set would be the perfect gift for people looking to dive into the deep end, or for fans like myself looking to start a manga collection.

Jujutsu Kaisen Megumi Fushiguro Funko Pop: now £14.99 on Amazon

Jujutsu Kaisen stands as a highly popular anime, and Megumi emerges as a cherished character within the series. Any enthusiast of the show would undoubtedly cherish this delightful collectible figure, making it an ideal gift. Whether they are starting their anime figure collection or aiming to broaden it, this figurine makes for a fantastic and thoughtful present for the anime fan in your life.

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set: was £199 now £120.99 on Amazon

Experience the groundbreaking manga in an exclusive 35th-anniversary hardcover box set, featuring the original Japanese art and a right-to-left reading format for the first time. This influential and acclaimed science fiction epic that revolutionized anime and manga is now available in six stunning hardcover volumes. The box set also includes the hardcover Akira Club art book and an exclusive patch featuring the iconic pill design.

