Massive Argos Big Red Sale is live – save up to 50% off this bank holiday weekend
Big savings on phones, air fryers, TVs and toys
Thanks to a massive sale this bank holiday weekend at Argos, you can save up to 50% on a wide range of products, including phones, vacuums, toys, and TVs. The sale covers top-quality brands including Google, Ninja, Nespresso, Samsung, and more, with a variety of discounts up for grabs depending on the item.
• See the full Argos Big Red sale
If you have a browse, you'll find a range of savings from 10% to 50%, and you can filter results based on the percentage saved to make finding the best deal as easy as possible. Read on for more details of how to take full advantage of the sale, or if you want to know my top three favourite picks, then scroll down a bit further.
The price drops come in the form of several different discount codes, but with each product page detailing the correct code to use, you'll have no problems at all scoring each saving. To make things even simpler, all the codes follow the same format: 'RED10' for 10% off, 'RED20' for 20% off, 'RED30' for 30% off, and 'RED50' for 50% off. Just apply the code at checkout and you'll see the price drop instantly.
By way of example, you can get the Nespresso Vertuo Next by De'Longhi Pod Coffee Machine for £75 (was £150) by entering 'RED50' at the checkout. A huge discount.
Or for a smaller yet equally impressive deal, you can buy the HUAWEI Watch GT5 Pro 46mm Smart Watch for £264 (was £329.99) by entering 'RED20'.
I've scoured the sale and picked out three of my favourites, which you can read about below. But don't just listen to my standouts; head over to the main sale page and see what takes your fancy this bank holiday.
Argos Big Red sale - quick links
- Appliances: up to 50% off Nespresso, Shark & Ninja
- Furniture: up to 50% off
- Gaming: controllers & headsets from £29.99
- Headphones: 20% off Bose & Samsung
- Health & Beauty: up to 50% off
- Laptops: from £160
- Phones: up to 50% off Samsung & Google
- Toys: up to 50% off Marvel & Lego
- TVs: from £98
- Wearables: Samsung & Huawei from £39.99
Argos Big Red Sale – my top three picks
Get an unbelievable 50% off the Rose Gold model of this flagship phone from Google. The phone boasts an excellent Tensor G3 chipset, a number of new AI features, and a dual rear camera. As one of the best deals we've ever seen on this phone, we don't recommend hanging around to take advantage of it.
A fantastic price for a double basket air fryer from the much-loved Ninja brand. The extra-large capacity is perfect for big families or anyone wanting to batch cook. Offering six different functions, including Max Crisp, air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating, this is the air fryer that does it all. A bank holiday deal that's not to be missed.
If you're tired of removing hair from your cleaner's brush roll, then you need this anti-wrap vacuum from Shark. A perfect solution for pet owners. With up to 40 minutes of run time, you'll be able to clean your whole house in one sweep. Get it now for only £175.
