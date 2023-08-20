Massive Apple sale ahead of Labor Day - AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch and more

Labor Day sales are coming your way; in fact, there, some retailers have already released early deals, which include impressive discounts on some of Apple's best-selling devices. You can score record-low prices right now on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch, and we're rounding up all the best offers for you below.



While Labor Day sales are typically known for appliances, mattresses, and furniture, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are known to have some impressive discounts on Apple devices. Some of today's best offers include the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 (was $249.99), the Apple Watch SE down to just $219 (was $249), and the 2021 10.2 iPad on sale for $249 (was $329) - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Plus, My Best Buy members can get various Apple MacBooks for their lowest prices ever with an extra $50 off the latest Air and Pro models.



You can find more of today's best Labor Day Apple sales below, most of which include record-low prices, and we don't expect you'll find better deals at the official Labor Day sales event, which is slated for Monday, September 4.

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Labor Day

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Always a holiday best-seller, Apple's AirPods Pro 2, are on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

Our favorite deal might be the 2022 Apple Watch SE, which is on sale for just $219 at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Today's early Labor Day deal brings the best-selling smartwatch down to $329, which is the best deal you can find right now, and $8 more than the record-low price.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2023 Apple iPad on sale for $249 when you apply the additional $20 discount at checkout. That's a total savings of $80 and the lowest price we've ever seen. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for more power, Amazon has Apple's latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip which delivers laptop-like speed and performance, and provides an all-day battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for the same record-low price we first saw over Prime Day. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,199 now $949 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price if you'd prefer the more up-to-date model. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, though, so you'll be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller - but it's worth the upgrade if you can afford it. What's more - My Best Buy members can save an extra $50, too.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 (2022): was $1,299 now $1,099.99 Best Buy

Best Buy has Apple's latest MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,099.99. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 13-inch laptop. The 2022 MacBook Pro packs Apple's M2 chip for exceptional power and speed and features a compact, lightweight design and 20 hours of battery life. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get an extra $50 off on top - an ever better record low price.

