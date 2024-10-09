Lowest ever price! This Garmin Approach discount is the best Prime Day golf deal going

If you're looking for some slick tech to help you up your golf game this Amazon Prime Day, then Garmin has not one but two great deals for you to enjoy. While its Approach range can't help you hit the fairway or boost your short game, it can help you give you the lay of the land, help you with course layouts, and more.

Right now you can save on Garmin's handheld Approach G30, now just $149 at Amazon, and its golf smartwatch, the Garmin Approach S62 is just $439 at Amazon. That's a new lowest price on Garmin's handy golf handheld, according to our tracking.

So whether you want a cheaper handheld or a more convenient smartwatch, these deals are the perfect pickup for any golfer, and would also make for a great gift.

Garmin Approach G30: was $249 now $149 at Amazon

Down to its lowest-ever price, get $100 off the handheld Garmin Approach G30, now just $149. It's got a colorful 2.3-inch touchscreen display that can show you course maps, the distance to the green, hazards, doglegs, and more. It even comes with 40,000 worldwide course maps pre-loaded.



Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $439 at Amazon

If you want a more convenient and discrete caddie, the Garmin Approach S62 is a fully-fledged smartwatch built with golf in mind. Even with $60 off, it's much more expensive than the G30, but you're also getting many other great features including a Virtual Caddie that can suggest clubs for you based on factors like your distance, the wind speed. It'll even tell you where to aim.



We were extremely impressed by the Garmin Approach S62 owing to its impressive battery life, shot tracking, phone integration, and its comfortable design. It can't track putts, and it was always an expensive choice, but this deal takes some of the sting out of the purchase.

If you don't want to fork out on the smartwatch, the handheld is actually a much more impressive saving thanks to its new lowest-ever price. It does all the work of the smartwatch without the fitness tracking attached, so might be a better choice for a purist or someone who already owns a smartwatch.

We're into the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale though, so whichever one you choose, act fast!

