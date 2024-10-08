Level up your PC setup: the epic Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor deals I would recommend you don't miss

Amazon Prime Big Deal Day is here and a ton of great deals have landed, and we're here to help you make heads and tails of it. Today, I have US and UK deals for Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch curved gaming monitors. In the US, you can get this 2023 model for $949.99 (formerly $1,599.99), and in the UK, this similar deal for £899 (which used to be £1,399.99).



• Shop more early Prime Day deals

In our review of this line up of monitors, we gave them four and a half stars with little to criticize, apart from their high price tags. Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitors give an unmissably beautiful experience in 4K, a good speaker system, and tons of customization options. They sit at number three on our roundup of our favorite gaming monitors of 2024, and considering that they're usually a good bit pricier, this is the time to get one if you're considering it.

Today's best Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor deal in the US

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,599.99 now $949.99 at Amazon

Thanks to an impressive superfast 240Hz refresh rate, a whopping 32:9 aspect ratio, and 1440p resolution, visually you can expect a really immersive experience. It's pretty expansive, so much so that we'd recommend having two people lift it out when you unbox it.

Today's best Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor deal in the UK

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was £1,399.99 now £899.99 at Amazon

Featuring a 240Hz refresh rate, wide 32:9 aspect ratio, and crisp 1440p resolution, this monitor offers a deeply immersive experience. It makes quite an impression, but it's lighter than you think and at this price, we couldn't recommend it more - just make sure you have space on your desk for this monster monitor.

If you're looking for one of the best screens to complete your gaming set up or just looking for a monitor experience to visually blow you away, these Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitors are top picks. Look more closely at our review to see if it's right for you, as we test extensively and rate honestly.

Want the latest US and UK deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK