Last chance! This Prime exclusive Keurig coffee maker deal is ending soon

Most of us cannot live without our morning coffee. Heck, many of us need to have at least two cups a day, speaking from experience, so it's not exactly surprising that Prime Day coffee maker deals are among the hottest deals around.

Luckily, while Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost over, there are still plenty of last-minute bargains to be had, including this 38% discount on a single-serve pod coffee maker from Keurig. The Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, which enjoys a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon, is a fan-favorite, and this Prime Day deal that knocks its price down to $50 means that you'll be caffeinated for the rest of the year for much less.

The last time I've seen the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker this cheap was back in June 2022, when it hit its record-low of $49. Currently, it is $1 pricier than its cheapest price ever - not that the difference matters really. This is still a great bargain, especially if you're looking for last-minute deals to score before Prime Day is over.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day coffee maker deals where you are).

Last chance to grab this Keurig coffee maker deal

Last-minute saving... Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Featuring three cup sizes, a decent 42-oz water reservoir, and enough space to accommodate a 7.4-inch tall travel mug, this single-serve coffee maker is a fantastic value for busy small households. With this Prime Exclusive deal, you're getting a great bargain of 38% off. It's not a record-low price, but it's only $1 more than its cheapest price ever.

Pod coffee makers are a top-choice among many coffee drinkers, especially those who prioritize convenience over mastering the art of coffee-brewing. While there's always a place for the best espresso machines in the world, machines like this Prime Day discounted Keurig K-Express are just a better option if you're always in a rush.

And if you're worried that pod coffee is not-so-environmentally-friendly due to the single-use pods, this one is compatible with the My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter so that you use your favorite brand of coffee beans and also help minimize your carbon footprint.