I'm a phone reviewer and the first iPhone case I always buy is still on sale now after Prime Day

Even though Amazon Prime Day is over, Nomad doesn't care, as it has an extended "anniversary sale" that lasts through the weekend until Monday, July 22 at midnight.

If you've never heard of Nomad, it makes exceptional cases, especially its leather iPhone covers. I've been a huge fan personally for some time, and most phone reviewers I know use a Nomad case or a Nomad Apple Watch band, or both. When I buy the upcoming iPhone 16, I'll get a Nomad case for it to wear as soon as I take it out of the box.

Nomad offers limited edition colors, and I wish I could tell you to buy my glow-in-the-dark Apple Watch 9 band, but they sold out quickly. The other colors are 25% off right now, and I love the fit and feel of Nomad bands. I've also used the swanky Titanium band for Apple Watch, and it's incredibly light, though still pricey, even on sale.

Today's best iPhone accessory deals from Nomad

Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 15 series case: was $70 now $49 at Nomad

This is one of the most refined leather cases you'll find for your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, and it's 30% off in this anniversary sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day. That makes an expensive case much more affordable, and you'll thank me in two years when it's aged beautifully.

Nomad Apple Watch 9: was $60 now $45 at Nomad

Nomad watch bands are thick and durable, without feeling too stiff or heavy. The color options look terrific, especially the special editions. At $15 off, you're getting an ultra-premium band for a great price.

Nomad ChargeKey USB-C: was $25 now $20 at Nomad

An invaluable little tool if you need to connect to a power bank, a car outlet, or another smartphone. It's incredibly durable, so you can keep it on your keychain without worry. For $5 less, it costs less than many premium USB-C cables, and you know it won't get tangled.

Nomad is a company worth following for limited edition drops and new, unique products, like its location tracker card that fits in your wallet and has a battery that recharges wirelessly. That card is sold out until August, but Nomad's classy little AirTag keychain is on sale right now.

It's worth exploring Nomad's site for little goodies, like the ChargeKey USB-C that I keep permanently on my keychain. It's great for connecting my phone to a power bank without carrying a big, tangled USB-C cord. As a phone reviewer, I'm also likely to connect two phones together, and this little cable is perfect. It's only $5 off, but it was only $25 to start.

If you have an older iPhone, from the iPhone XS through the iPhone 14, you're in luck because Nomad has an Overstock sale going on with cases that fit older devices. You can get the same modern leather case for the iPhone 14 for only $30, or a folio wallet for the iPhone 14 for $36.

