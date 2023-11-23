I'm a bookworm and I cannot wait to read these Kindle Black Friday book deals

My favourite part of the Black Friday deals season is scouring through Amazon's Kindle Books deals for discounted books. I get to stuff my Kindle (or the Kindle App if you read on your phone) full of good (and bad, if I'm honest) reads that'll getme through the year.



If you're already on the prowl for Black Friday Kindle deals, why not pick up a few books along the way as well? Amazon will normally offer you Kindle Unlimited for free for three months, which is their own subscription that offers thousands of books for free that you can save to your library. The subscription is normally quite diverse between genres, but often you might not find the book you're specifically looking for.

So, buckle up and dive into our list of books on sale that will get you through the holiday season, and possibly the whole year.

Audible UK: three months for £7.99 £2.99 per month

Save £15 on your first three months of Audible with this early Black Friday deal from Amazon. Available for a limited time only, this promotion gets you a full Audible membership for well under half price. It also includes three free books (that are yours to keep forever) and unlimited streaming of the Plus catalogue. Note that this early Black Friday Audible deal is only eligible for new customers (those on a free trial are also excluded).

Kindle Unlimited: was £28.47 now free for two months

Black Friday always offers a good opportunity to try out Kindle Unlimited, and this year is no different. Their standard offer is for three months subscription discounted to £9.49, but if you use the link we've shared above you get two months, completely free.

The Twelve Days of Murder by Andreina Cordani: was £4.99 now £0.99 at Amazon

The perfect murder mystery for the festive freaks in your family, this book follows eight friends who run an exclusive group at university that solves grisly fictional mysteries for fun. However, their final Christmas puzzle leads to the disappearance of one of their group, never to be seen again.

Shy by Max Porter: was £12.99 now £0.99 at Amazon

This is a story following a few strange hours in a troubled teenage boy's day. A gripping novel about guilt, rage, imagination and boyhood and an excellent read for fans of classics like Mrs Dalloway.

Trust by Hernan Diaz: was £9.99 now £0.99 at Amazon Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer prize for fiction, Trust is about a Wall Street tycoon who takes a young woman as his wife. Following their rise to the top, a novelist threatens to reveal the secrets behind their marriage. Who will have the final word in their story of greed, love and betrayal?

Luster by Raven Leilani: was £9.99 now £0.99 at Amazon Longlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction, Luster follows Edie, frustrated and flailing in her dead-end admin job in her clinical office on a journey through the challenging landscape of sexual and racial politics as a young black woman. Her passion is painting, but she's spent more time giving time to the wrong men - that is until she meets Eric, who invites her into his home with his wife and adopted child.

