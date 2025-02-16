I write about deals for a living, and I've found the 9 best TVs on sale for Presidents' Day
It's officially Presidents' Day weekend, which means sales are live from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. Some of the best Presidents' Day deals are on TVs, thanks to clearance prices on some of last year's best-selling models. That means you can score record-low prices on top-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.
As TechRadar's deals editor who's been writing about TV bargains for seven years, I've gone through today's Presidents' Day sales and hand-picked the nine best deals. I've selected the TVs based on price and popularity, including budget sets and premium OLED displays. Most of the TVs have also been reviewed by the team here at TechRadar, helping you buy the best TV at the lowest possible price.
Below, I've listed today's best Presidents' Day sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung, followed by my pick of the 9 top deals. A few of my favorite offers include LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for only $599.99, Samsung's best-selling Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99, and the highly-rated LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99.
Keep in mind that Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 17, and most offers will expire at midnight on the day after. You might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.
Presidents' Day TV sales
- Amazon: smart TVs from $69.99
- Best Buy: 65-inch 4K TVs from $399.99
- OLED TVs: from $699.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off OLED & QLED TVs
- Walmart: big-screen 4K TVs from $298
My 9 best Presidents' Day TV deal picks
The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV is a favorite of ours at TechRadar, as it's one of the best cheap OLED TVs you can buy. It's good for all-around use, but it excels especially well as a gaming TV with its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate, so it would be a good buy if you're hoping from movies to Madden. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Best Buy is the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the 50-inch model down to $309.99.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display to buy during Presidents' Day, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,099.
Amazon has dropped LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.
Best Buy has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.
If you're on a budget, this is another excellent deal on a big-screen display. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
If you want a really massive display, you can also get the 85-inch model on sale for only $629.99.
If you're looking for a massive display in today's Presidents' Day sales, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $799.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.
