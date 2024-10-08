I test audio kit for a living and if you buy just item on Prime Day, please make it this budget Sony turntable

So it's Amazon Prime Day Part Deux (it's not called that, please forgive me) and you're here for a vinyl spinner that's, how to put this… a Big Deal. But you want to avoid anything too pricey or hugely involved. I've got just the thing: meet the Sony PS-LX310BT, now just $178 at Amazon – or if you reside in the UK, it's only £189 (was £239) and with built-in phono stage for a fuss-free plug and play setup.

There are dozens of turntables on sale for Big Deal Days. Some, I'd advise you not to touch. This is not that deck. Even if it hasn't featured in TechRadar's best turntables buying guide, I've been doing this for a little while now and (don't tell everyone but) I used to work for TechRadar's sister publication, What Hi-Fi?.

What I'm saying is, this is my long-term gig and I know good value when I see it. I also love the business of playing records (sticking on an LP and actually listening to it all – ad-free, and without worrying about whether the wi-fi connection will hold out) including the occasional pops as I set the needle tracking in my various imperfect record presses.

But that's not what you came here to read about – sorry. This turntable deal is worthy of your consideration because it also includes Bluetooth streaming, so you can send the vinyl spinning on your platter to a set of Bluetooth speakers paired in stereo, say, or your over-ears. Nice idea, no? And it works beautifully.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

Today's best Sony PS-LX310BT deal

Sony PS-LX310BT: was $249.99 now $178 at Amazon

Released at CES 2019, this was the first deck I ever reviewed that let me send vinyl to my wireless headphones (and you can read that five-star Sony LS-PX310BT review I helped to write, for our sister site, What Hi-Fi? and then come back here). Setup is a breeze, truly, and it's a rock-solid entry-level deck. Owing to its popularity it actually increased in price following its release, so while it was once $148 (in September 2019) this is emphatically the cheapest it's been for a long old while. Recommended.

Sony PS-LX310BT: was £239 now £189 at Amazon

Again, back in 2019, this was the first deck I ever reviewed that let me send vinyl to my wireless headphones (feel free to read that five-star Sony LS-PX310BT review I helped to write, for What Hi-Fi? and then do come back here). Setup is a breeze – honestly, it's a rock-solid entry-level deck. Owing to its popularity it actually increased in price following its release, so while it was pretty close to this price at launch (in September 2019) its popularity saw prices skyrocket to around £269 long long after. This is the cheapest it's been for a while and you love to see it

As mentioned, it'll send the analogue audio from your vinyl to your Bluetooth speakers or headphones, if you like. So if you wanted an inexpensive beginner vinyl setup for a fledgling collector, how about the also-on-sale Sonos Era 100 speaker? It's down to just $199 in the US (was $249), or £199 in the UK (was £249), bagging you a competent, fuss-free, reliable setup from two huge names in hi-fi, all for under $400 / £400.

Wouldn't look bad at home, would it?

The Sonos Era 100 deal to go with your new turntable?

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

This updated Sonos Era 100 knocked the classic Sonos One off the top spot to become our favorite wireless speaker soon after its March 2023 debut. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this price – which is a return to its lowest-seen asking fee ever – makes it a great buy as a home speaker for your turntable.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £199 at Amazon

The newer Sonos Era 100 knocked the classic Sonos One off the top spot to become our favorite wireless speaker not long after its launch in March 2023. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this much better price (it's only dipped £10 or so lower ever) makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

Today's best Sony PS-LX310BT prices across all retailers

Today's best Sonos Era 100 prices across all retailers

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK