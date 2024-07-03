I shop Best Buy for a living - here's everything to buy at its 4th of July sale

It's here - Best Buy's highly-anticipated 4th of July sale is live. The retailer launched its official sale just a day before Independence Day, and you can find hundreds of deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, iPads, headphones, smartwatches, and more.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, covering 4th of July sales and Best Buy deals for half a decade, I've gone through today's offers and hand-picked the 21 best deals worth buying. The items listed below represent fantastic value, thanks to massive price cuts on rarely-discounted items and record-low prices on this year's best-selling tech.



Below are links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by the 21 top 4th of July deals. Some of the best of the best include a whopping 50% discount on major appliances, LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,449.99 and the last-generation Apple iPad Air (M1) reduced to a record-low price of $399.99.



Keep in mind these are limited-time offers available through July 7, which means you won't find better prices this holiday weekend.

Best Buy 4th of July sale: the 21 best deals

Major appliances: save up to 50% on major appliances at Best Buy

You can save a whopping 50% on major appliances, which is perhaps the best deal from Best Buy's 4th of July sale. You can save over $1,000 on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and kitchen packages, and you'll get up to $500 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying appliances. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget air fryer, you can't get much better than this 3-quart Bella Pro model, which is on sale for just $24.99. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for two to four people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249.99 now $169 at Best Buy

Just in time for the summer heat, Best Buy has the best-selling Google Nest Thermostat on sale for $169. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device, but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. Thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, it also boasts full-day battery life, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $179 at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are at their lowest price yet. With industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and amazingly balanced sound, you'll be hard-pressed to get anything better for the price. If you want a few more bells and whistles, then you could opt for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features an updated processor and RAM for enhanced performance and comes with a slimmer display and improved strap-swapping functionality. Today's 4th of July deal brings the price down to $209.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 more than the record low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch (M1): was $599.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Best Buy has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are ranked among the best headphones in the world for most people, and you can find them on sale for $279.99 at Best Buy. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you.

Ooni Koda 12-inch Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $399 now $319.20 at Best Buy

Make restaurant-style pizzas in our backyard with the best-selling Ooni outdoor pizza oven, which is on sale for $319 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The Ooni Koda features a portable design thanks to its collapsible legs and can bake a pizza in minutes.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for just $20 more than its lowest-ever price right now. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: was $2,499 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

It's not every day you get the chance to save $1,000 on a brand new Razer Blade 15, but this listing at Best Buy is the real deal. Not only do you get a potent combination of a 13th-generation Core i7 chipset and RTX 4070 graphics card, but this model also comes with a lavish 240Hz refresh rate 1440p display. As always, however, the main selling point for the Blade 15 is its gorgeous design, which is more akin to a high-end MacBook than a gaming laptop.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest 4th of July TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with today's deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better at just $299.99. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record low of $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive budget display, Best Buy's 4th of July sale has dropped the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV to an incredible price of $499.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $500, which is a fantastic deal.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, nearly 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,449.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,449.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,500, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4th of July sale has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,999 at Best Buy

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for $2,999 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. For less than $3,000, you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up 120p) is excellent, too.

