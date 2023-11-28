I review TVs and wouldn’t bother with this Cyber Monday Apple TV 4K deal – here’s why

The Apple TV 4K (2022) is the best streaming device you can buy. With speedy navigation, support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ high dynamic range, and an ability to stream Spatial Audio wirelessly to AirPods or HomePod speakers, it’s a great addition to one of the best TVs or best 4K projectors and Apple’s streamlined interface also beats the congested and ad-filled ones found on most smart TVs.

Given all of that, I should be encouraging you to grab this deal on the 64GB Wi-Fi-only version of the latest-gen Apple TV 4K at B&H for $124.99, but instead, I’m unenthusiastic about it. The Cyber Monday deals I’ve seen this year, specifically the Cyber Monday TV deals, have been really good, with substantial savings on some of the top models from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. But this Apple TV 4K deal saves you a mere $5 on the regular price of Apple’s 64GB Wi-Fi-only streamer, and in my opinion, that is barely a deal at all. Adding to the problem is that it’s the only Apple TV 4K (2022) deal I’ve found.

This Cyber Monday deal at B&H skims $5 off the regular price of the latest-gen Apple TV 4K. Apple's 4K streamer is our top pick for a streaming device, with comprehensive video output and HDR support, quick navigation, and a clean, pleasing interface. This isn't exactly the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen, but it's the only valid one going for the Apple TV 4K (2022).

As an Apple enthusiast in the market for a new MacBook Pro laptop, I’m keenly aware that Apple generally doesn’t run good deals during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But the latest-gen Apple TV 4K is more than a year old at this point, and it has plenty of much lower-cost competition from the likes of Roku and Amazon.

There are also rumors from reliable sources such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that a faster and cheaper version of Apple’s streamer will arrive in 2024, possibly in the first half of the year. Given the imminent arrival of a new and improved Apple TV 4K, wouldn’t it make sense for the current version to get a more generous discount?

As enthusiastic as I am about the Apple TV 4K – I’ve used one as my main streaming box for many years – I can’t say unequivocally that you should rush to get one, not at these prices, and not when a replacement cycle is about to hit. If you’re looking for a good deal on a cheap streaming device, I’d instead check out the Roku Streaming Stick Plus or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Both support 4K and Dolby Vision HDR (and HDR10+ in the case of the Amazon streamer), and both are currently getting good Cyber Monday discounts.

