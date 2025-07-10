I've always assumed that building my own streaming setup would be super-expensive, requiring me to drop a few hundred quid on a premium condenser mic. But it turns out starting out on Twitch is as easy as picking up the HyperX SoloCast for £25.64 (was £36.89) at Amazon – maybe it's time I considered a career change?

Now that a pretty decent Amazon Prime Day discount on an already seriously affordable product, saving you £11.25. But, more importantly, it actually brings the SoloCast down to its lowest price ever, meaning it's a deal you really can't afford to miss.

Amazon Prime Day deal: HyperX SoloCast

Save 30% HyperX SoloCast: was £36.89 now £25.64 at Amazon Not only does the HyperX SoloCast rock that all essential cardioid polar pattern for prioritising your voice over background noise but its also super easy to hook up to any setup with its USB connector. And while it was already cheap, it's had its price slashed by a third, making it more affordable than it's ever been.

In our original HyperX SoloCast review, we praised this mic for its ease-of-use, thanks to its plug-and-play connectivity. But we were also impressed by its sound, with the mic doing a very credible job of picking up our voices without too much background noise.

Additional features like a tap-to-mute sensor and an adjustable stand make launching into recording a piece of cake.

You'll also need a hearty catalogue of games to fuel your streams, so take a look at our roundup of all the best Prime Day PS5 game bargains we can find. And if you want to keep track of the latest deals as we unearth them, make sure you regularly check our Prime Day gaming deals live blog.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals