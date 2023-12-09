Huge Christmas sale at Walmart: the 17 best deals on Apple, PS5, Xbox and gifts

If you're still on the hunt for that perfect Christmas gift for a loved one (or yourself), there's still plenty of time to grab a bargain. Walmart, for example, has a huge Christmas sale right now that features some great gift ideas and plenty of deals on in-demand tech products.

I've rounded up the 17 best deals in the Walmart Christmas sale below, which include some fantastic Black Friday-level discounts. A couple of examples include the Apple AirPods, the iPad 10.2, and the stunning LG C2 OLED TV - all exceptional buys that are still at their lowest prices right now.

Some of today's best deals at Walmart also include some great prices on PS5 and Xbox Series S and X bundles - which are always a favorite at this time of year. If you're looking to bag a games console, then know that these deals are just as good as those on Black Friday - plus, they arrive in time for Christmas.

Check out more recommendations just below or head on over to our main Christmas sales page for discounts from Amazon, Best Buy, and other top retailers.

Walmart Christmas sale: 17 best deals today

Seasonal decor sale: get up to 50% off trees, wreaths, and lights at Walmart

Deck your house out with seasonal vibes for less with Walmart's expansive range of Christmas sales on related decor. This is likely one of the best Christmas decor sales on the net right now thanks to a huge selection of artificial trees, wreathes, lights, tree decorations, and even wrapping paper.

Toys sale: get up to 40% off Barbie, RC cars, electric scooters at Walmart

Stuck for kid's gifts? Luckily, the Walmart Christmas sale has a huge number of discounts on toys for children of all ages. Alongside Christmas staples like Barbie toy houses and RC cars, you'll also find discounts on plushies, dolls, hoverboards, and electric scooters.

Fragrance sale: up to 40% off perfumes, cologne, aftershaves at Walmart

Another perfect Christmas gift for both men and women - plenty of fragrances are on sale in the Walmart Christmas sale with discounts of up to 40%. A couple of well-known brands included here include Burberry, Calvin Klein, Versace, and Jimmy Choo.

Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle: was $559.99 now $449 at Walmart

Here's a great saving on a big Xbox Series X bundle featuring Blizzard's latest gothic action RPG. Microsoft's most powerful current-generation console would usually set you back $500 by itself, so the fact that you get a recent game like Diablo 4 included for free – on top of a $50 discount – shows just how good this deal is right now.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $559.99 now $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock of the PS5 – and it's a brilliant bundle to boot. It comes with a PS5 Slim console and a copy of Insomniac's latest webslinging adventure Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Stock has remained stable for the whole end-of-year sales period, but we don't expect this offer to stick around for much longer now.

Xbox Series S - Starter Pack: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Walmart

A saving of $50 is available on this excellent value Xbox Series S bundle at Amazon. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but with this deal, it's $200 cheaper and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. Plus, you get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included to get access to dozens of top titles and indie gems. A good option if you want to game on a budget.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $86.88 at Walmart

The Apple AirTag would make a great stocking stuffer, and it rarely gets discounted, but Walmart has the 4-pack on sale for $86.88. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Walmart

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $88 at Walmart

Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This new low price is the cheapest we've seen these buds, beating the discounts we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials: was $99.99 now $79 at Walmart

This coffee machine can brew a large carafe using ground beans or single cups using K-Cup coffee pods. It's a best-of-both-worlds coffee maker, and Walmart has the Keurig on sale for $79 - the best deal you can find.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $199.99 now $129 at Walmart

The best-selling 23andMe DNA testA is a unique Christmas gift idea, and Walmart has the kit on sale for $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners are holiday best-sellers, and just in time for Christmas, Walmart has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Walmart

This is probably the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find right now and just $10 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, provides up to two hours of run-time, and can be controlled by the Shark app or with compatible smart home devices.

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum on sale for $399.99. The Dyson Outsize is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,349 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as TechRadar's best TV last year, and Walmart has just dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of 1,349 - a new record-low. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is on my Christmas wish list, and Walmart has the 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's just $50 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

