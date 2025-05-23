Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is live - here's everything I'm buying for the summer

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is up and running with thousands of deals on everything you need for the summer. As a deals editor, who also needs to refresh their backyard, I've gone through Home Depot's Memorial Day sale and found the best deals you need for the summer.



You'll find massive discounts on patio furniture, grills, lawn mowers, power washers, gardening tools, and flowers. If you're looking to upgrade a home appliance, the retailer also has over $1,000 in savings on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE.



So, what are the best Home Depot deals for your dream backyard this summer? This four-piece patio set would look great in any outdoor space, and it's on sale for only $235. If you're like me and want to add a garden to your backyard, you can get this elevated garden bed for $93.97, plus I'm adding this top-rated power washer to my cart for only $99



Below, I've listed links to Home Depot's most popular sale categories, followed by my pick of the six best deals. Remember that these are limited-time offers that end on Wednesday, May 28.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale - the top 6 deals

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: save up to 35% on major appliances

Appliances are the most popular category during Home Depot's Memorial Day sales event, and right now, you can save up to $1,100 on major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. You can also save an additional $450 on select appliances.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: up to $150 off select tools and accessories

You can save up to $150 on select tools, which include everything from saws to drills, plus you can score free two-day shipping. Today's Memorial Day deals include big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action, there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: save up to 30% on patio furniture and decor

You can gear up for summer with Home Depot's Memorial Day patio sale, which includes a wide selection of outdoor furniture with up to 30% off in savings. You can find discounts on chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: save over $200 on grills and accessories

Kick off the summer season with a new grill at this year's Home Depot Memorial Day sale. You can find deals starting at just $99 on a range of gas, charcoal, and portable grills from brands like Weber, Traeger, and more.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: lawn and garden deals starting at $1.99

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to buy flowers and plants for your outdoor space. This year's Memorial Day sale includes savings on flowers, mulch, planting soil, gardening tools, hoses, and more.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: up to $1,000 off lawn mowers, blowers, and power washers

Home Depot's Memorial Day sale is a great place to save on outdoor tools, including lawn mowers, blowers, and power washers. You can save up to $1,000 from top brands and score free shipping.

