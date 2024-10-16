Get this Lenovo laptop for less than $500, its lowest price ever
Lenovo makes some of the best laptops you can buy if you're after impressive build quality and reliability over a long period of time. Right now, there's an excellent deal for the Lenovo 2023 V15 G3 15 at Amazon for $475.75 (was $569). It's at its lowest price ever, meaning you're saving nearly $100 if you purchase right now.
The Lenovo 2023 V15 G3 laptop comes with pretty solid specs, especially for those needing a good productivity machine. It features a 12th-Gen Intel i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. Both the RAM and storage are more than enough for handling work and school projects, while the CPU is great for multitasking those as well as streaming, video calls and more.
Unlike many other laptops, the Lenovo 2023 V15 G3 15 comes with a great port selection. It has one USB 2.0, one USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, one HDMI 1.4b port, one Ethernet (RJ-45) port, one combo jack (3.5mm), and one Power connector. If it had an SD card reader it would be absolutely perfect.
