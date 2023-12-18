Get the stunning RTX 4060-powered Gigabyte G6 KF gaming laptop for under $900

Deals
By Muskaan Saxena
published

Portable and powerful

GIGABYTE G6 KF
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Looking for a portable gaming machine that packs a punch but is still super portable? The Gigabyte G6 KF is a current-gen gaming beast that offers the RTX 4060  laptop GPU, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. All that power is packed into a slim and trim chassis, allowing you to play on the go and use the Gigabyte G6 KF as a desktop replacement if needed. 

The stunning laptop is on sale now, taking the price down from $1,099 to $899, knocking $200 off the premium laptop. The device combines gaming, entertainment and work thanks to the Intel Processor that effortlessly handles multitasking and intense creative work. 

It features a fast 165Hz display, built-in SD card slot, and Wi-Fi 6 technology, which means this laptop provides great balance between gaming, entertainment, and work capabilities. Welcome to your new go-to laptop.

Gigabyte G6 KF Deal

Gigabyte G6 KF Deal: $1,099now $899 at Amazon&nbsp;

Gigabyte G6 KF Deal: was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon 
This affordable laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, a RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage, alongside a sleek, futuristic design and a stunning keyboard. It'll play modern games at 1080p at medium to high settings with ease - and won't break the bank! 

View Deal

More Holiday sales in the US

Muskaan Saxena
Muskaan Saxena
Computing Staff Writer

Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.

Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.

Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).