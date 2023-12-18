Get the stunning RTX 4060-powered Gigabyte G6 KF gaming laptop for under $900
Portable and powerful
Looking for a portable gaming machine that packs a punch but is still super portable? The Gigabyte G6 KF is a current-gen gaming beast that offers the RTX 4060 laptop GPU, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. All that power is packed into a slim and trim chassis, allowing you to play on the go and use the Gigabyte G6 KF as a desktop replacement if needed.
The stunning laptop is on sale now, taking the price down from $1,099 to $899, knocking $200 off the premium laptop. The device combines gaming, entertainment and work thanks to the Intel Processor that effortlessly handles multitasking and intense creative work.
It features a fast 165Hz display, built-in SD card slot, and Wi-Fi 6 technology, which means this laptop provides great balance between gaming, entertainment, and work capabilities. Welcome to your new go-to laptop.
Gigabyte G6 KF Deal
Gigabyte G6 KF Deal: was
$1,099 now $899 at Amazon
This affordable laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, a RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage, alongside a sleek, futuristic design and a stunning keyboard. It'll play modern games at 1080p at medium to high settings with ease - and won't break the bank!
More Holiday sales in the US
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: Inspiron and XPS laptops from $260
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Samsung: $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code Holiday
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.
Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.
Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).
Most Popular
By Rob Dwiar