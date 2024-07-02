Quick! My favorite new noise-cancelling earbuds just got their first ever price cut

Tired of seeing 'amazing' deals on products that either didn't review especially well, or did, but have been around for two years or more? This is not one of those!

I reviewed these excellent Cambridge Audio earbuds – which only made their debut at the end of March 2024 – and they're excellent. Think detailed, nuanced sound, faultless noise cancellation, classy build and finish plus the incomparable Matt Berry on 'Southwark' voice prompts in the app.

I cannot believe they're on offer already, but here we are – Amazon Prime Day is a sale unlike any other.

In the US you can pick up a pair for just $159 (was $219), a saving of $60, while in the UK you can snap up a set for just £139 (was £169) a £30 saving shaved off the asking price – both on Amazon.

(Not in the US or UK? That's OK! Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was $219 now $159 at Amazon

These glorious earbuds only arrived in March 2024 and this is the first time I've ever seen a discount of any kind – so a whopping 27% saving is unreal. As TR's audio editor, I personally reviewed them (feel free to check out my glowing Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review) and I can tell you that sonically and for noise cancellation, they're a stone cold bargain at this all-new lowest ever price.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was £169 now £139 at Amazon

In the UK, these March 2024 talented earbuds are now £30 off, which means 18% of the RRP stays with you. I need to impress upon you that a) this is the first ever discount we've seen on new 2024 earbuds and b) as TR's audio editor, I personally reviewed them – feel free to check out my glowing Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review – and for sound and noise cancellation, they're a stone cold bargain at this all-new lowest ever price.

In my full review of the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 (a set of earbuds which now sit proudly among our pick of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy) I praised their ergonomic shape, exemplary noise cancellation and engaging sound –plus, you get Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows; Toast of London) announcing those often beige-sounding voice prompts. What's not to love?

On that ANC, you need to know that Melomania means 'crazy about music' not 'crazy about cancelling noise' but don't get me wrong – the British company has recently conceded that music fans are also crazy about active noise cancellation. And if Cambridge was ever going to offer ANC, it was always going to approach it as the firm does with all of its revered hi-fi products – it would be done right. There's no tweaking beyond 'On', 'Off' or 'Transparency', but when it's on, the ANC here is as effective as you could wish for, cocooning me in a bubble of near-silence.

OK, there's no proprietary spatial audio processing (again, Cambridge Audio is a UK hi-fi specialist that wants to reveal the detail in your music, rather than mess about with it) and the case is just a little bigger than some others on the market.

I don't mind either of these things. I think for this money, this is a stone cold steal –they're already my pick of Prime Day (and we're not even into 4th of July yet!) …did I mention they only arrived on March 27 of this year? Run!

