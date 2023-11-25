For £348, it's hard to top this Asus Vivobook 15 laptop for Black Friday – while it lasts

With the Black Friday sales event still going strong, this Asus Vivobook 15 remains one of the best Black Friday laptop deals still available. Right now, you can get the Asus Vivobook 15 X515JA for just £348 at Amazon, a 23% savings on an already well-priced windows laptop.

With Black Friday deals coming to an end this weekend (though Cyber Monday deals are right around the corner), you can still get this well-equipped Windows laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD display running a full Windows 11 Home OS.

Today's best Black Friday Asus Vivobook 15 deal

Asus Vivobook 15 X515JA: was £449.99 now £348 at Amazon

With an Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD display, you're getting some serious specs for a fully-featured Windows laptop for under £350. Black Friday sales are ending soon though, so you better hurry!

This Asus Vivobook 15 model doesn't have the latest hardware (it's equipped with a 10th-gen Intel chip, for example), but for the price, you're going to get a great cheap laptop with more than enough performance for everyday computing tasks, productivity apps, and video and music streaming.

With a Core i3, you shouldn't expect to do much in the way of multimedia editing or gaming, and multitasking might be a struggle since there are only two cores in this processor, but for less than £350, you really can't go wrong with this laptop.

