Early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon - beat the rush and save up to 70% off

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are pouring in. The official Black Friday deals may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean it's too late to bag a brilliant bargain. On the contrary, there are just as many deals now, if not more, with Cyber Monday just around the corner.

Historically, the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just as good of a time to find excellent deals because online retailers like Amazon rarely take those discounts off their listings. So, if you think you missed out on all those Black Friday deals, you are mistaken, as there are still many opportunities to do so - all through Cyber Monday, in fact.

Even better, those early Cyber Monday deals often rival the record-low prices that Black Friday had to offer, whether you want a new laptop, are upgrading your TV, or need a double-basket air fryer for that Christmas dinner you're planning.

Some Amazon Cyber Monday deals are better than others, however, so I thought I'd lend a hand and gather 20 of the best ones for you right here, including everything from smart home devices and home appliances to consumer electronics. Beat the rush on Monday, and hit buy if you see a great deal now.

Amazon's best early Cyber Monday deals

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £49.99 at Amazon

Cheapest price ever - A fantastic starter kit if you want to start your smart home journey, this smart doorbell starter bundle includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They work well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. This £95 Amazon deal brings the combo down to its cheapest price ever for Cyber Monday - plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £12.99 at Amazon

Lowest price - Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. It's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart, especially thanks to this Amazon Cyber Monday deal that knocks it down 48%.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

New record-low - If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99 for Cyber Monday. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Blink Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £45 at Amazon

Half off - This Amazon Cyber Monday deal is just £5 away from the record-low price for this feature-rich and easy-to-use outdoor security camera from Blink. It's completely wireless and allows you to monitor the outside of your home during the day and night using infrared vision and motion detection. Plus, there's the option to see and reply through the camera and record video with compatible Alexa devices.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

New record low - Take 30% off plus a 15% voucher with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal on a fantastic air fryer. This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Silentnight Comfort Control Heated Electic Blanket: was £42.99 now £30 at Amazon

30% off - How would you like to stay warm without raising your electric bill? This heated underblanket from Silentnight is just the thing, and it's 30% off with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. This king-sized fleece layer easily attaches to your mattress, has three heat settings, is designed to prevent hot spots and is also machine washable for easy cleaning.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £79 at Amazon

Lowest price - If you haven't gotten an air fryer yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is now 40% off, thanks to this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Record-low price - 'Tis the time for Christmas movies and shows, new and old. Luckily, the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K streams hits its new record-low price with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. It plays shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.

Hisense E7K 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £699 now £399 at Amazon

Record-low price - This is a very affordable TV from Hisense that comes with a QLED panel for superior colours, brightness and contrast - especially in brighter rooms. Displays with this tech usually cost considerably more, so the fact you get it here in a reasonable-sized TV for under £500 is a bargain. An enhanced Game Mode, Dolby Vision and access to all the major streaming apps round out this solid TV deal for an early Cyber Monday treat.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch: was £999.99 now £699.99 at Amazon

£300 off - This a very impressive TV for the price. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it, but if you're buying today, it's still excellent bang for your buck, thanks to this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. At this low price, you get strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.

Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £889 at Amazon

Lowest price - Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a good value, especially at £900 off with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal! In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low input lag.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

20% off - This Amazon Cyber Monday discount may not be as deep as others on this list, but this is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £20 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £249 now £139 at Amazon

Lowest price ever - The kids need a new laptop for school? This Asus Chromebook 14 is a basic device, but it's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It sports a 14-inch display, full-day battery life and the lean Chrome OS that make it a great buy for students or those always on the move with around £150 to spend. This is a must-grab Amazon Cyber Monday deal.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was £114.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

More than half off - Give yourself a break and let the kids entertain themselves for a bit. Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for £54.99 - that equals the lowest price ever. In our Fire 7 Kids Edition review, we declared it one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £43.69 at Amazon

New low price - With 51% off, we think these earbuds an absolute steal and then some. We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £199 at Amazon

New record low - This is the first discount I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £279 at Amazon

£100 off - Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup, Sony's XM5 headphones a incredibly hard to beat – especially at this cheapest price yet. This Amazon Cyber Monday deal slashes £100 off their price tag. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer.

Shark Stratos upright vacuum cleaner: was £429.99 now £229 at Amazon

Lowest price - This is a new record-low price for an appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless upright vacuum cleaner review. We loved its Anti Hair Wrap technology, and how easily it transforms into a portable handheld vacuum for more versatile cleaning. This early Cyber Monday deal at Amazon brings this outstanding cordless vac right down to its lowest-ever price.

COLAZE 12L/Day Dehumidifier: was £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

Lowest price - If you're willing to spend a little more, you can get a more powerful dehumidifier like this one from Colaze that's capable of removing up to 12 liters of moisture per day, making it more efficient than the cheaper options. It has 2 drainage options and a fairly quiet operation. And this Amazon Cyber Monday dehumidifier deal knocks it down to under £110 with a 20% discount and an additional £10 voucher.

JERVAMNI Portable Quiet Dehumidifier: was £65.99 now £46.19 at Amazon

Record low - With an affordable price and low power consumption, even when you've got it running all day, this dehumidifier is perfect for taking the moisture out of small bedrooms and bathrooms. It's very quiet too and comes with a smart 7 LED light indicator. Thanks to this 30% Cyber Monday dehumidifier deal, it's even cheaper than ever.

