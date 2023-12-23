Don't miss! This record-low Ring doorbell deal makes for an ideal last-minute Christmas gift
Give the gift of security
I didn't need a video doorbell to spy this excellent last-minute gift idea - the original Ring doorbell has dropped to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Christmas sales.
That's right, with this phenomenal 45% discount the Ring video doorbell is now just $54.99 at Amazon, a price we've only seen once before during this year's Black Friday deals. While the original model no longer ranks among the best video doorbells we've tested due to its more dated hardware, it's still a noteworthy device and offers much the same features and functionality as newer models.
Amazon has some excellent last-minute deals available right now which will arrive before Christmas (depending on your location), and this brilliant buzzer is one of them - so make sure to shop around before you check out!
Ring Video Doorbell: was
$99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices. Arrives before Christmas
I was never much of a video doorbell evangelist until I tried the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus earlier this year, and it completely changed my perspective. I receive a lot of packages for work, a fact that is consistently a thorn in my side, restricting me from leaving home lest my parcel is taken back for re-delivery or worse, abandoned somewhere unsafe.
With a video doorbell, you can take advantage of remote two-way communication, making it a lot easier to instruct and assist anyone who comes knocking. Plus, these doorbells offer great peace of mind when it comes to security, too, offering customizable notification and detection settings so you can see anytime someone approaches - or even walks past - your home.
