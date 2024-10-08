Ding-dong! Your best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals are here, plus the best of the rest

Need package delivery alerts, an extra layer of security for your home, or maybe, if you're lucky, to capture the next viral doorstep video where the delivery driver leaves the handbrake off, or there's a raccoon attack? You'll need a video doorbell for that, and the next two days are an excellent time to bag a bargain because it's the second Amazon Prime Day event in 2024.

Our expert deal hunting has already unearthed a wide range of Ring doorbells and accessories seeing some impressive discounts, including big savings on this year's models like the Ring Battery Doorbell (2024) for just $59.99 at Amazon – that's 40% off.

Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days event runs for two days, finishing as the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday October 9, although some deals run for longer. Prime Day remains the best time to bag a bargain on Ring Doorbells and more of the best video doorbells and accessories, from the latest models to those that have been on the shelves for a little while. We're regularly tracking prices and updating this roundup if we find better prices and deals.



As you might expect, Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days event is a Prime-exclusive sale, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take full advantage of the deals. Don’t fret if you’re not a member though, you can sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to take part, and there are some reasonable deals to be had for non-members too.

Every Ring doorbell Prime Day deal I recommend in the US

Ring Battery Doorbell (2024): was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Record low: Hot off the production line, the latest Ring Battery Doorbell gets a prompt 40% discount from its full price. It builds on the classic Ring battery doorbell 2020 model, adding head-to-toe HD video with color night vision and 66% more vertical coverage to check on package deliveries down low. It's so new that we haven't had a chance to review it yet, but we gave its predecessor and favorable four stars in our review.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Doorbell Plus, as our review makes clear – and Amazon currently has a huge $50 saving on it, bringing it down to a new record-low price. The Plus offers an expanded field of view over the standard Video Doorbell, so you can see more of what's going on at your door. Best Buy also has the same deal price. Price check: Best Buy: $99.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 (Wired Doorbell Pro) is a step up from the 1st-gen Pro model, adding more detailed video, a new full-length aspect, and better motion detection to reduce false positive alerts. This Black Friday-equalling deal brings the price down to just $149.99. Price check: Best Buy: $149.99

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Wired Ring cameras aren't as versatile as battery-powered ones, but they can be more reliable as they're less likely to run out of power when you most need them. This 2021 model is at a record-equalling low price and comes with two motion-activated spotlights and a 105dB siren alongside its HD camera.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Echo Show 5: was $269.98 now $149.98 at Amazon

We often see bundle deals available on Ring Doorbells with smart displays during Prime Day; after all, a smart display is an excellent companion to a video doorbell. Amazon has the best bundle deal we've found right now, giving you the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 together for a saving of $120, an excellent discount. Amazon's mini smart speaker with a screen is a good smart display in its own right – it's not perfect, but it was still worthy of a four-star review because of its helpful Alexa and WikiHow integrations.

What's the best of the rest video doorbell deals?

Ring isn't the only name in the video doorbell game, with the likes of Reolink, Arlo and Google Nest being other popular options. Other great deals that we've found include the second generation Arlo Video Doorbell 2K which is just $79.99 at Amazon, plus the Google Nest battery doorbell for $137.31 at Amazon while if you can live with a wired version, the first-generation Google Nest (Wired) is just $109.99 at Amazon.

Every Ring doorbell Prime Day deal I recommend in the UK

Ring Video Doorbell (new): was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Record low: This Ring doorbell model may be a few years old, but at under £50 it's currently available for a great price (especially as this is the lowest price it has ever been). It offers you full-HD video and a 155-degree horizontal field of view, and we gave it four stars in our review.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was £129.99 now £89 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Doorbell Plus, as our review makes clear – and Amazon UK currently has a huge £40 saving on it, bringing it down to a new record-low price. The Plus offers an expanded field of view over the standard Video Doorbell, so you can see more of what's going on at your door. Best Buy also has the same deal price.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was £199.99 now £129 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 (Wired Doorbell Pro) is a step up from the 1st-gen Pro model, adding more detailed video, a new full-length aspect, and better motion detection to reduce false positive alerts. This Black Friday-equalling deal brings the price down to just £129.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Echo Show 5: was £189.98 now £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon has one of the best doorbell x display bundles we've found right now, giving you the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 together for a saving of £95 – that's £10 less than buying the items separately, and an excellent discount. Amazon's mini smart speaker with a screen is a good smart display in its own right – it's not perfect, but it was still worthy of a four-star review because of its helpful Alexa and WikiHow integrations.

