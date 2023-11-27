Cyber Monday is almost over, so these unbelievable MacBook deals won't last forever

As we head into the final stretch for Cyber Monday and the last major holiday shopping event of the year, and as expected, MacBooks have been some of the hottest items during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday deals are always a great way to save money on a new MacBook, especially since they aren't exactly what anyone would call cheap. This year's Cyber Monday MacBook deals have seen the lowest prices we've ever seen, like the M1 MacBook Air on sale for just $749.99 at Best Buy, or even some price cuts on the new MacBook Pro with M3-series chips, including the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 chip, 8GB memory and 512GB SSD for $1,449.99 at B&H Photo.

You can also grab a new MacBook Air 15-inch with M2 chip for its lowest price this year, with the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD priced at just $1,049.99 at Amazon.

There are all kinds of offers on the latest MacBook models as well as last-gen MacBooks that still hold their own in more ways than one, but if you want to grab a deal on a new MacBook, you'll have to move fast. Cyber Monday is ending in only a few hours, so you'll want to make sure you don't miss out.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals

Best value MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Record low price: The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for its best-ever price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life. Overall, this is a deal we've seen before on rare occasions, but this laptop is still a great buy at $749.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023, 8GB, 256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, the is still an impressive laptop at a good price following this new $250 discount.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023, 8GB, 512GB): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut the price of the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip with 8GB of memory and 512GB SSD. This remains a brilliant thin and light laptop, and the $250 cut makes it certainly better value than when it launched only a few months ago. The boost to storage space in this model gives you more leeway when working with large files.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023, 16GB, 512GB): was $1,699 now $1,449 at Best Buy

If you don't think 8GB of RAM is quite enough for you then Best Buy currently has a great deal on the 16GB model. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration, cutting $250 off the usual price.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,099 now $949 at Best Buy

If you'd prefer to get the latest Apple device, Best Buy has the recent MacBook Air M2 for a saving of $150 (though it was at $899 last week). We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, so you'll still be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller.

Today's best Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,449 at B&H Photo

The new base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro has got a $150 price cut already. This is for the model with the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB memory and 512GB SSD. This is a nice discount for a new MacBook, but it's not the most powerful model out there.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): was $2,799 now $2,499 at Adorama

Adorama has cut a big $300 off the first generation of the MacBook Pro 14-inch, which comes with the powerful M1 Pro chip, with a 10-core CPU and 14-core GPU, along with 32GB of memory and large 1TB SSD. It's only two years old, which means that while it's not the most recent model, it's still very good - especially at this lower price.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip is available for close to its lowest price ever. It's a tough sell at full ask as it's not a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model and the newest MacBook Air M2 is actually better value for money in our opinion at just $50 more. Still, we loved this premium Apple laptop in our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Best Buy

This model of the MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip features a larger 512GB SSD than the base model, and it's got a $200 price cut for Cyber Monday. The added storage space is certainly welcome for people who want to use the smallest MacBook Pro for work, but the 256GB version is a further $200 cheaper than this model at the moment. If you can cope with a smaller SSD, that's much better value.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Max, 2023): was $3,899 now $3,699 at Adorama

We're starting to see price cuts for the M2 generation of MacBook Pros now that the M3 generation is here. This incredibly powerful model was only released earlier this year, but it's got a $200 price cut ahead of Black Friday. It features the M2 Max chip with a 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB memory, and 1TB SSD.

More Apple MacBook deals

Looking for more MacBook deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Cyber Monday deals