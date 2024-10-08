Cut-price AirPods Pro 2 sold out on Amazon? Best Buy has got your back with its own deal

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and that means discount AirPods. But they can sell out super-fast on Amazon, so if you're after a set and the seller of everything is out of stock, Best Buy has your back. Right now the AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189.99 (was $249) at Best Buy.

Now, this isn't the cheapest that AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, let's be clear – they dropped to $169 during the first Prime Day of the year back in July. It's possible that they'll drop back to that price again over Black Friday, so you can roll the dice and wait for that.

But as someone who uses AirPods Pro 2 as my daily driver earbuds every day and still rates them really high compared to the best wireless earbuds of any kind, I think this is a good price if you're looking to buy now – after all, it's only $10 more than the new AirPods 4 with ANC, and the AirPods Pro are superior in many ways.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more AirPods Pro 2 Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 alternative Prime Day deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

While this is $20 higher than the cheapest AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, they're still phenomenal value at this price. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is seriously good, the Dolby Atmos spatial audio is seriously impressive, they have a case you effectively can't lose if you have a recent iPhone, and they auto-switch between all your Apple gear.

I've had a chance to try many of the best earbuds on the planet, but I stick with AirPods Pro 2 for a few different reasons. First, I'm a big fan of their design – both in terms of their comfort in the ears, they're lightweight, and their case is slimline. It slips into a pocket without feeling bulky, so I'm happy to take them everywhere.

Second, I think they sound superb, and the noise cancellation is really strong. Both can be bettered by rivals, but not at the same time in the same kind of small design that I like. The balance here really suits me.

I also watch a lot of movies on the go, and the Dolby Atmos spatial audio has rapidly become a favorite for me – and I use them with my Apple TV 4K, for big surround sound when the house is asleep.

I've also been testing the AirPods 4 with ANC recently, and frankly, the biggest problem for those earbuds is that the AirPods Pro 2 often fall to a price like this, just $10 more, and the Pros sound better, block noise better, and have the Find My case where your iPhone will literally point you towards it if you lose it.

So yes, they're still my go-to earbuds every day. And while if you can wait for Black Friday, there's a good chance you'll get an even better price, if you want something sooner and you're an Apple user, I think this remains a very good deal in terms of bang per buck.

More AirPods Pro 2 deals

Not into AirPods? Then checkout our roundup of the best cheap headphone deals you can buy right now.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US