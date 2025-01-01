Currys launches huge January sale – shop the 21 best tech deals available now
Get up to 40% off 1000s of top tech products
Expanding on its array of offers from the end of the year, the Currys January sale is now underway with savings of up to 40% off available on over 1000 products. Of course, not everything is a bargain, though, so I searched through the sale and picked out the 21 best deals I recommend.
As well as some remaining offers from the retailer's Boxing Day sale, you can also find some excellent new additions such as the Sony WH-CH520 Headphones for £31.99 (was £39.99), this Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum Cleaner for £279.99 (was £379.99) and under-rated but still excellent Apple iPhone 13 for £449 (was £499).
Currys hasn't announced when this January sale will end but it likely be towards the end of this week so you've only got a few more days to pick up a bargain. After that, things will be quiet in terms of sales for a little while, so treat this as your last chance to score a deal as good as some of these.
I'll of course still be here throughout the year picking out all the best offers across our favourite and top-rated tech at TechRadar, so check in regularly for all of our recommendations.
The 21 best deals in the Currys January sale
Even when they're at their standard price of £40, the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain. Now, with a little under £10 off in the January sales, they are unbeatable value for money. These cans supply super-long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality and companion app support for customizing EQ. Sure, you're not going to get fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.
Display - 15.6-inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
I don't think I've ever seen a laptop with the fancy new Snapdragon X Plus chipset go for cheaper than this Samsung at Currys - and by quite a stretch, actually. At £600, this is an absolute bargain price for a laptop that's tailor-made for powerful performance and industry-leading battery life. This is a particularly strong option if you want a MacBook but can't quite make the budget stretch - although you do only get a relatively small 256GB storage drive here.
This saving on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer is bound to be a popular one from the Currys January sale. It's not a return to the lowest price ever, but it's still a good saving on this super-popular model so don't miss it if you're serious about your air fryers. Our Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer review praised this model's ability to cook two foods at once, how easy it was to clean, and the superb results. Note, however, that this is a bulky appliance and best suited to kitchens with plenty of countertop space.
If you're looking for a good-sized budget display then this Hisesne 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £400 at Currys is a solid choice. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £400? Bargain.
The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Currys sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.
Despite its discontinuation from sale, Currys still stocks the 128GB iPhone 13. This deal of £449 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2026 (likely 2027).
Here's a solid £100 saving on the powerful and nimble Dyson Ball Animal Corded Vacuum that also comes with a bundle of attachments and accessories. The unique engineering means it can keep both hard floors and carpets clean, while the ball design makes it easy to navigate around the house. When we tested a previous version for our Dyson Cinetic Big Ball review we came away super-impressed with the suction power and ease of use.
The LG B4 may be the entry-level OLED in LG's TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. This deal takes the smallest size down to a record low of under £800 - easily the cheapest way to get an OLED TV!
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
If you need a good deal on an all-around laptop then there isn't much better than this HP Pavilion SE 14 at Currys. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and some more demanding work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times. Altogether, though, this is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.
Display - 15.6-inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows 11 choice. Sure, it's not a world-beater but you are getting 8Gb of RAM and a Core i3 chipset here, which are enough to cover the basics. Generally speaking, these specs won't carry you far but they'll work if you're simply going to use your laptop for writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.
Display - 11.6 inches
Processor - Intel Celeron
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
OS - ChromeOS
Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Asus CX11 Chromebook is a relatively basic machine but is fine for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is small at 64GB but you do get a solid 9-hour battery life which is about expected for this price.
The Shark Stratos has all you could need from a vacuum cleaner and at a very good price after this huge discount. It has a cartridge system which protects against dust cup odours that always come alongside pet hair and dander. Its Clean Sense IQ technology knows when to adjust the power and you won’t have to worry about hair getting trapped and wrapped up in the brush-roll. Meanwhile, 60 minutes of runtime should suit most homes.
This Acer Nitro V15 is one of the top gaming laptop deals in the Currys January sale thanks to its solid line-up of an RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Put together, these are great specs for 1080p gaming and today's massive £200 price cut easily makes this one of the best value-for-money devices you can buy right now.
One of Hisense's excellent and good-sized Mini-LED TVs is now a massive £300 off in the Boxing Day sales at Currys. It boasts excellent picture quality and superior brightness and contrast thanks to the Mini-LED array. That makes it great for films, shows and sports, but there are also premium gaming features that will give you a smooth and stunning experience on current-gen consoles.
This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Currys' latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.
The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down to the cheapest price I've ever seen making it a great buy. This basic starter bundle includes the handle as well as one blade, a comb, and a USB-A charging cable.
Here's a super-cheap Lenovo tablet deal at Currys. It's getting older now and the spec is lightweight but if you just need an affordable device for everyday jobs, watching videos and light use this will be up to the task with its 10.1-inch display and excellent 10-hour battery life.
Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge £600 price cut in the latest Currys sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.
The Ninja Double Stack is a great-looking air fryer packed with key features. It has a capacity of 7.6 litres across the two baskets with six preset functions and two independent cooking zones. Its functions include roasting, baking, and dehydrating, so there’s something for every cooking plan here. It cooks up to 55% faster than your fan oven so it’s a great money and timesaver.
Samsung's entry-level QLED TV, the Samsung Q60D, delivers contrast-rich and bright, colourful picture quality thanks to its combination of QLED panel and 'Dual LED' tech. It also comes in a sleek, light and trim frame that's rare on sets at this price. It also has a great range of smart features including Samsung's Tizen smart TV interface and SmartThings platform. This deal takes the 43-inch model down to just under £400 – a great offer for a QLED TV of this size.
