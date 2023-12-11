Black Friday is over but the big savings live on - this MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop could be the deal to beat

The MSI GF63 Thin is a powerful gaming laptop that doesn't break the bank – or the sound barrier when the fans kick in. With good specifications packed in a sturdy chassis, this gaming laptop has the making to be your new gaming buddy, especially now that it's on sale for a very enticing price.

While already reasonably priced, you can get your hands on the MSI GF63 Thin for even less on Amazon now with 25% off, bringing to cost down from $798.88 to $599, knocking about $200 off the original price. In our review, we awarded the laptop four and a half stars, making this one of the best gaming laptops we've reviewed so far!

If you're like me and you don't particularly enjoy the flashy, multicolored LEDs and over-the-top designs that are present on most gaming laptops, the MSI GF63 is definitely for you. Besides red trims and LED backlighting on the keyboard, the rest of the laptop is entirely black so it could easily slip into any office or classroom without feeling out of place.

MSI GF63 Thin Deal

MSI GF63 Thin: was $798 Now $599 at Amazon

Save $70 Don't be fooled by its looks, the GF63 is a mean computing machine that's available for an unbelievable price tag. 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD are paired with an 11th Gen Core i5 and an RTX 3050 GPU. The results are spectacular.

This is a well-rounded laptop for the gamer looking for something a bit more accessible and portable. Like most gaming laptops, it doesn't exactly have the best battery life so you wouldn't want to go too far without a charger.

Overall, this is one the best budget gaming laptops on the market right now and the fact that the price has dropped further for the holidays makes this quite the steal!

