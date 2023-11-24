Best stocking-stuffer Black Friday deals to get your Xmas shopping done early

The Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to not only score yourself a bargain on a big-ticket item, but get ahead on your Christmas shopping too. If you’re looking for stocking stuffers or just something under the AU$50 mark, we’ve found eight excellent deals for you right here.

Our roundup includes streaming devices, smart lights and the Apple AirTag, just to name a few, and prices are as low as AU$9.50. All the offers listed here are Black Friday deals and they may not be around for much longer, so if you see something you like, consider jumping on it now.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) | AU$59 from AU$29 on Google Store (save AU$30) It’s possible to get the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for just AU$29, but it does require you to jump through a few hoops. You need to go to Google’s online store and sign up for the newsletter, and you’ll then be emailed a AU$10 voucher code. The Chromecast is currently on sale for AU$39, so the voucher will drop the price to just AU$29 – an all-time low. If you don’t want to go down this route, you can get it for AU$34 via The Good Guys on eBay using the code HGTNOV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$79 AU$34 on Amazon (save AU$45) Want a streaming stick that supports 4K? The Fire TV Stick 4K has just hit a record-low price on Amazon, now available for AU$34. This compact streaming device can take your older TV and upgrade it to a smarter one, giving you access to a bunch of streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video in a simple hub. Like the Chromecast, it plugs into your TV's HDMI port to work, and it supports streaming in 4K (if your TV has 4K resolution).

Apple AirTag | AU$49 AU$38.70 on DigiDirect (save AU$10.30) The AirTag is Apple’s easy-to-use location tracker, but you’ll only be able to use it if you already own an iPhone. It’s an invaluable tool to reunite you with your misplaced possessions, and if you have an iPhone 11 or above, you’ll get a precise location you can follow – older iPhones are still able to locate the AirTag using the Find My app. You can get one AirTag for AU$38.70 from DigiDirect.

Echo Pop | AU$79 AU$29 on Amazon (save AU$50) Amazon’s entry-level smart speaker is just AU$29 for Black Friday, which is a whopping 63% off. It’s compact and stylish, making the Echo Pop perfect to slot into small spaces. It’s simple and sweet for all your Alexa requests, and we’ve found the microphone is great at picking up voice commands. Sound quality is good for its size, but it struggles once you turn up the volume. If you use it for audiobooks or podcasts though, it’s pretty decent.

Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership (12 months) | AU$54.95 AU$46.70 on Amazon (save AU$8.25) This is a cheap way to get yourself and some of your family and friends a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. A family membership allows up to eight Nintendo accounts to sit under a single subscription, and you don’t even need to be in the same household as you can use different consoles. A membership lets you play online and gives you access to classic games from NES, Super Nes and Game Boy.

TP-Link Tapo L53B multicolor smart bulb (2 pack) | AU$42 AU$25 on Amazon (save AU$17) TP-Link has a very affordable smart home range, and its smart lights are no exception. Right now you can get 40% off a two-pack of its multicolor smart bulb, though stock is limited at the time of writing. We’ve seen these go in and out of stock over Black Friday, so do check back in if they sell out. While we haven’t tested these light bulbs for ourselves, they’ve got tons of positive reviews on Amazon. The B22 and E27 fittings are both down to AU$25.

Laser Smart White Dimmable LED bulb | AU$14.95 AU$9.50 on Amazon (save AU$5.45) If you want an even cheaper smart light bulb, this option from Laser is down to just AU$9.50. One of our colleagues is currently testing a bunch of Laser smart lights, and they’ve been quite impressed by these affordable bulbs so far. This bulb only emits white light. But it’s dimmable and you can adjust the temperature using the companion app. Only discounted in the E27 fitting.