Best Buy's huge Labor Day appliance sale starts now - get up to 40% off

Here we go. One of the main draws of the upcoming holiday weekend has now started: it's the Best Buy Labor Day appliances sale. As we've seen countless times before, the retailer has launched its huge sale early with discounts of up to 40% on major appliances and low prices on a selection of smaller kitchen items.

Best Buy has slashed the price of refrigerators, dishwashers, washers/dryers and more by up to $3,100 from many of the most popular manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, GE Profile and Whirlpool. On top of that, you can save an additional 10% off select kitchen packages, get a $200 Best Buy gift card with specific refrigerators and there's even free shipping on orders over $399.

That's big purchases handled, then, but there are also deals on smaller items such as microwaves, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and more, including many of the top-rated items tested by our experts here at TechRadar.

There may be opportunities to save even more with some of the latest Best Buy discount codes so do check those out before you hit the buy button.

See below for the best of all these offers available right now. Do stick with us for all of our favorite deals from the full Best Buy Labor Day sale when it gets underway closer to September 4. And, be sure to make use of your My Best Buy membership if you have one for access to exclusive prices and free shipping on eligible orders. You can sign up for My Best Buy from $0.

You can also check out our wider Labor Day appliance sales coverage for offers at other retailers and there's our full Labor Day sales hub with all the top deals on everything else that's discounted such as TVs, mattresses, laptops, and more.

6 best Labor Day appliance sales at Best Buy

Best Buy appliances sale: save up to 40% on select major appliances

Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is now live with savings of up to 40% off a vast number of major appliances. The retailer offers up to $3,100 off washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also save an extra 30% on select bundles. Shipping is free on all orders over $399 - saving you another $99 - and financing options are available to help spread the cost if needed.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 8Qt. 11-in-1 pressure cooker/air fryer: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy

The best deal on an Instant Pot in the early Best Buy Labor Day appliance sale is this 8Qt Duo Crisp pressure cooker and air fryer combo. We've seen this one go for under $100 before, but that price was last seen over a year ago and is unlikely to return. In our four-star Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer review, we praised it for its excellent array of functions and simple touch panel controls. Of the two main modes, it's better as a pressure cooker than as an air fryer but it's a good choice overall if you want to save space on your kitchen top with a two-in-one solution.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium: was $239.95 now $209.99 at Best Buy

There's a small saving on this feature-rich and good-value coffee maker from Nespresso. We found it made quality drinks and was incredibly easy to use in our four-star Nespresso Vertuo Next review. The biggest complaint we had was the lack of a milk frother but, would you look at that, there's one included free in this premium bundle.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy

This cheap and cheerful air fryer at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the latest cooking revelation for less. There's an easy-to-set timer, enough cooking capacity for meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components so it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Keurig K-Iced coffer maker: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Summer may be coming to an end but there's still some time to enjoy some iced coffees before the fall chill sets in. This is a basic and straightforward iced coffee maker from Keurig that can create your favorite cold brews with a dedicated over-ice button. It also makes hot drinks, too, so you can keep it on the countertop for coffee all year round.