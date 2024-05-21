Best Buy is slashing prices on big-screen TVs for Memorial Day: save up to $1,000

Memorial Day is just days away, and to celebrate, Best Buy is slashing prices on big-screen TVs with up to $1,000 in savings. You can find stunning prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, and I'm rounding up the 7 best deals below.



Memorial Day sales always offer up huge savings on some of the best TVs you can buy from brands like Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Roku. Best Buy's big-screen TV deals include a wide range of displays, from high-end OLED TVs to massive budget sets, so there's a bargain for everyone. Some of my favorite deals include LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to $469.99 and this monster-sized TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $799.99.



Shop more of the best big-screen Memorial Day TV deals at Best Buy below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers that will end after Memorial Day (Monday, May 27). If you're looking to shop for more TV offers, you can visit our Memorial Day TV sales guide.

The best big-screen Memorial Day TV deals

TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has the popular TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV at an incredible price of $799.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $1,000, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets, but at this record-low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C is a TV that covers a lot of the bases – picture quality, gaming, and more – without breaking the bank. With this deal, it's even kinder to your budget.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $599.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $469.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The stunning Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art that seamlessly blends into your home's decor. It includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price of the 65-inch model down to a record-low of $1,599.99.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

One of the best big-screen budget displays is this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this Memorial Day deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

