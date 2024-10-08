Amazon Prime Day has up to 50% off Google Pixel Watches & Fitbit fitness trackers right now, but it won't last
Fitbit deals for all budgets
Fitbit and Google consistently produce some of the most popular fitness trackers around, so much so that band-shaped fitness trackers from all makes are still almost synonymously referred to as Fitbits. But if you're looking for a proper Fitbit in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, you'll find all the best deals here.
• Shop more early Prime Day deals
The best Fitbits, and we're including Pixel Watches in that as all its fitness features are powered by Fitbit, are great tools designed to be unobtrusive to wear and simple to use. From the cheapest Fitbit Inspire to the most expensive Google Pixel Watch 3, you'll find something to suit your needs here.
In the US, we're seeing great deals on the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition Gorjana gold band on Amazon, down from $199.99 to $99.99, along with the fantastic Google Pixel Watch 2, down from $373 to just $199. In the UK? The original Google Pixel Watch is down 36% on Amazon, from £339 to £217.91.
Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day deals in your region.
Today's best US Amazon Prime Day Fitbit and Google Pixel Watch deals: Quick links
- Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was
$373now $199 on Amazon
- Fitbit Luxe Gorjana Special Edition: was
$199.95now $99.99 at Amazon
- Fitbit Google Ace LTE: was
$229.99now $170.95 at Amazon
Today's best US Fitbit and Google Pixel Watch deals
Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was $373 now $199 on Amazon
This is a very nice 46% discount on last year's excellent Google Pixel Watch 2, retaining the gorgeous teardrop design and Fitbit-powered tracking while offering LTE connectivity. A lowest-ever price for an awesome Wear OS smartwatch.
Fitbit Luxe Gorjana Special Edition: was $199.95 now $99.99 at Amazon
The Fitbit Luxe Special Edition features a great fitness tracker inside a soft gold band from jewelry makers Gorjana, now half-price. The tracker itself features a stylish design, excellent tracking software, and provides up to five days of battery life.
Fitbit Google Ace LTE: was $229.99 now $170.95 at Amazon
A hefty $60 discount on Fitbit's brand new tracker for kids, with updated Call and Message functions and activity-based games, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers for kids. A great deal for parents, but worth knowing it requires a data plan.
UK: Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals: Quick links
- Google Pixel Watch: was
£339now £217 at Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 6: was
£139.99now £108.30 at Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 4: was
£149now £126.64 at Amazon
Today's best Fitbit deals
Google Pixel Watch: was £339 now £217 at Amazon
Google's original Pixel Watch is down to a very cheap £217 here, an impressive 36% discount. This deal is for the Wi-Fi only version, but the LTE version is also on the same page at a similar 34% off.
Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £108.30 at Amazon
The Charge 6 fitness tracker is Fitbit's classic band-based offering, beefed up with an AMOLED screen and GPS. It's a great tracker, and at just £4 off its lowest-ever price, it's a good buy for slightly more than a Fitbit Inspire 3, which doesn't have GPS so is less well-suited for runners and cyclists.
Fitbit Versa 4: was £149 now £126.64 at Amazon
Fitbit has stopped making the Versa and Sense ranges, so if you've always had your eye on one of these smartwatches, now's the time. The tracker has 6+ days of battery life (way better than an Apple Watch) and is suitable for iOS or Android users.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo
- Appliances: deals on coffee makers and blenders
- Health: 45% off Oral-B and Philips
- Laptops: best-ever MacBook Pro deals
- Phones: power banks from $17.99
- Smart home: Ring and Blink from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $49.99
- Toys: up to 20% off Lego and Hasbro
- TVs: cheap TVs from $73.99
- Vacuums: up to $450 off Dyson and Roborock
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 60% off Echo & Fire TV
- Appliances: 50% off air fryers and coffee makers
- Gaming: save £20 on Xbox controllers
- Headphones: Anker and Samsung from £16.99
- Health: up to 63% off Philips and Oral-B
- Laptops: devices from £169
- Music: Music Unlimited - 4 months free
- Phones: Motorola and Samsung from £84.99
- Smart home: Ring & Blink cameras from £15.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from £29.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.