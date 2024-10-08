Amazon Prime Day has up to 50% off Google Pixel Watches & Fitbit fitness trackers right now, but it won't last

Fitbit and Google consistently produce some of the most popular fitness trackers around, so much so that band-shaped fitness trackers from all makes are still almost synonymously referred to as Fitbits. But if you're looking for a proper Fitbit in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, you'll find all the best deals here.

• Shop more early Prime Day deals

The best Fitbits, and we're including Pixel Watches in that as all its fitness features are powered by Fitbit, are great tools designed to be unobtrusive to wear and simple to use. From the cheapest Fitbit Inspire to the most expensive Google Pixel Watch 3, you'll find something to suit your needs here.

In the US, we're seeing great deals on the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition Gorjana gold band on Amazon, down from $199.99 to $99.99, along with the fantastic Google Pixel Watch 2, down from $373 to just $199. In the UK? The original Google Pixel Watch is down 36% on Amazon, from £339 to £217.91.

Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best US Fitbit and Google Pixel Watch deals

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was $373 now $199 on Amazon

This is a very nice 46% discount on last year's excellent Google Pixel Watch 2, retaining the gorgeous teardrop design and Fitbit-powered tracking while offering LTE connectivity. A lowest-ever price for an awesome Wear OS smartwatch.

Lowest price Fitbit Luxe Gorjana Special Edition: was $199.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe Special Edition features a great fitness tracker inside a soft gold band from jewelry makers Gorjana, now half-price. The tracker itself features a stylish design, excellent tracking software, and provides up to five days of battery life.

Fitbit Google Ace LTE: was $229.99 now $170.95 at Amazon

A hefty $60 discount on Fitbit's brand new tracker for kids, with updated Call and Message functions and activity-based games, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers for kids. A great deal for parents, but worth knowing it requires a data plan.

Today's best Fitbit deals

Google Pixel Watch: was £339 now £217 at Amazon

Google's original Pixel Watch is down to a very cheap £217 here, an impressive 36% discount. This deal is for the Wi-Fi only version, but the LTE version is also on the same page at a similar 34% off.



Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £108.30 at Amazon

The Charge 6 fitness tracker is Fitbit's classic band-based offering, beefed up with an AMOLED screen and GPS. It's a great tracker, and at just £4 off its lowest-ever price, it's a good buy for slightly more than a Fitbit Inspire 3, which doesn't have GPS so is less well-suited for runners and cyclists.



Fitbit Versa 4: was £149 now £126.64 at Amazon

Fitbit has stopped making the Versa and Sense ranges, so if you've always had your eye on one of these smartwatches, now's the time. The tracker has 6+ days of battery life (way better than an Apple Watch) and is suitable for iOS or Android users.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK