Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is coming – shop the 14 best early deals in the UK

Amazon is gearing up for its Prime Big Deal Days event on October 8 – 9, which is effectively the second Amazon Prime Day of the year. But you don't have to wait until then to bag a bargain as there are several early deals available now. I've looked through them and picked out 14 of the best offers worth buying now on laptops, tablets, headphones, appliances, and more.

One highlight has to be this record-low price for the newest Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro. The £60 discount brings the manufacturer's newest earbuds down to £169 only a few months after launch. I think that makes these four-star buds a terrific buy, as they offer excellent audio quality, strong noise cancellation, and a slick design, all at an impressive mid-range price.

Other standout deals I've spotted include great value-for-money Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer for £118.99 (was £179.99), this versatile Acer Aspire Spin 3 for £343.20 (was £499.99 and the handy Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system for its lowest-ever price of £89.99 (was £189.99).

You can check out more of my picks from today's early offers below, but be sure also to bookmark the main Amazon Prime Day deals hub, as that's where I'll share even more offers from next week's sale across October 8 – 9.

Today's 14 best early Prime Day deals at Amazon UK

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now £169 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 only launched a couple of months ago but you can already save £50 at Amazon. We awarded them four stars in our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review, praising the refinement over the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, an 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – providing you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears, too, with up to five hours of battery life with ANC on so they’re good for your commute or workout.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £289 now £214.88 at Amazon

This high storage capacity model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has a big saving right now at Amazon UK, bringing it to within a few pounds of its record-low price. As well as a decent 128GB of storage, you get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, 8GB of RAM for solid overall performance for basic tasks, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design. A good price for an everyday tablet.

Acer Aspire 3 Spin: was £499.99 now £343.20 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - Windows 11 If you like a proper laptop setup, but would also appreciate the flexibility of a tablet, you don't have to choose between the two. Instead, you can pick up this well-priced Acer Aspire 3 Spin that offers the best of both worlds. It's a relatively basic machine but fine for light use and everyday tasks thanks to a good amount of RAM and a decent entry-level Intel processor. You also get the added versatility to flip the 14-inch display around to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is enough for the essentials at 128GB and there's also solid battery life – both very good at this price.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £279.99 now £174.40 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4500

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - Chrome OS One of the best cheap laptop deals available in Amazon's early Prime Day deals is this Acer Chromebook 314. It's a basic device but suitable for those needing a portable and inexpensive laptop for schoolwork or light use with reasonable battery life. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price that boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Anker Soundcore Q20: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Here's a super-low price for an impressive pair of cheap noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded them four stars in our Anker Soundcore Q20 review for their excellent battery life, comfortable fit and solid sound quality. Of course, the noise-cancellation can't compete with the high-end options from the likes of Sony and Bose, but considering these are hundreds of pounds cheaper the value for money is undeniable if you need some basic headphones to get the job done.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £118.99 at Amazon

We haven't tested this model here at TechRadar but Tefal is a respected name in the world of kitchen appliances and this Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer is a bargain at this record-low price. The 8.3L capacity is generous for the price, which is enough for up to eight – or it can be split in two and cook two different foods at once. With eight easy-to-use auto cooking programs, dishwasher-safe components and a compact size it's an excellent buy as your first air fryer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449.99 now £369 at Amazon

An alternative to middle-ground compared to cheaper and pricier tablets is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It's a good buy for anyone after better performance and battery life than the cheaper models but are happy to compromise with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's a decent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet at this new record-low price. However, it is languishing in an awkward middle ground, so if you only need a basic slate or want something high performance you might be better off looking around for something that suits your needs and budget.

Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer: was £109.99 now £59.49 at Amazon

We've tested a handful of different Cosori air fryers here at TechRadar and they've got a solid reputation as capable and affordable appliances for those on a budget. If I was looking at getting my first air fryer and didn't want to go for a premium model from the likes of Ninja then this Cosori is a good option now it's £60 off. The 5.5L capacity is enough for couples or a small family, while the preset function makes cooking foods a breeze. And there's dishwasher-safe components for easy cleaning.

Oral-B iO8: was £480 now £180 at Amazon

Do you need to spend nearly £200 on a toothbrush? Unlikely. However, if you really want to dig into the nitty-gritty of teeth cleaning then this is one of the most advanced options from Oral-B. It sports some handy smart features, including six brushing modes, alerts on the handle and AI brush tracking through a connected app. There are also three toothbrush heads, a head holder and a travel case included for free.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Multiple colour variants of the Xbox Wireless Controller are now available for £39.99 at Amazon right now – although strangely this doesn't include the basic black and white models. Still, this well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that was during last year's Black Friday.

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system: was £189.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers at a massively reduced price – in fact, this is the cheapest I've ever seen this set following the £100 discount. You can connect these to your existing modem and spread them around your home to eliminate dead zones.

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down to the cheapest price we've ever seen. This bundle includes the handle as well as a spare blade, various combs, and a USB-A charging cable.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £179.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a build-in sharpener then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its five-piece set of stainless knives and included paring scissors.