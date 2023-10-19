Amazon is having a huge holiday sale ahead of Black Friday - here's my top 19 deals

Christmas will be here before you know it, so if you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping and save money - Amazon is here to help. The retailer just launched a massive holiday sale ahead of Black Friday, with deals on best-selling gift ideas like kitchen appliances, smart home devices, clothing, toys, TVs, AirPods, and more.



As a deals editor, I've sorted through all the holiday deals to bring you the best items on sale, most of which include record-low prices that are usually reserved for Black Friday. Some highlights include the best-selling Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 (was $39.99), this compact Cosori air fryer marked down to just $49.99 (was $59.99) and Apple's top-rated AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 (was $249).



Below, I've listed links to the most popular Amazon holiday sale categories, followed by more of the best deals on coffee makers, OLED TVs, iPads, robot vacuums, and more. Keep in mind these are fantastic offers, with record-low prices that you might not see again until Amazon's official Black Friday deals event.

The 19 best Amazon Holiday deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of just $19.99. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $21.59 at Amazon

The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere. And the best part? It's on sale for just $21.59. You can also set a schedule to ensure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for $23.99 at Amazon - just $1 more than the cheapest price. Great for upcoming holiday decor, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.95 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.95 ahead of Black Friday, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, which features a compact design and a 2.1-quart basket. The air fryer is perfect for single-serving items like sides, snacks, and wings and features four cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat with one handy appliance.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon's Holiday deals include the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $69.99 - $10 more than the record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $59.99 at Amazon - just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save money and make iced coffee at home with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker on sale for $69.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for small spaces, the single-serve coffee maker brews over ice and allows you to automatically adjust the temperature so you can make hot or iced coffee in mere minutes.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $89.95 at Amazon

Air fryers are always best-sellers during Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Ninja air fryer on sale for $89.95 - the best price we've seen in months. With over 48,000 positive reviews, the two-quart air features four different cooking programs and is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $118.44 now $106.44 at Amazon

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $106.44.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are always a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds back down to $199.99. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $399.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $209.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i4 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Dyson V15 Cordless Vacuum: was $749.90 now $599.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Dyson V15 cordless vacuum on sale for $599.99, thanks to a $150 discount at Amazon. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V15 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include this 32-inch Fire TV for a record-low of just $109.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $309.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for a fantastic price of $309.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $859.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Black Friday deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $859.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV and always a best-seller during the Black Friday deals event. Amazon just dropped the 65-inch model to $1,496 - the lowest price you can find. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

