Amazon has the best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals - here are the top three for every budget

There are just a few days until Black Friday 2023, also known as the shopping event of the year, and deals are circulating online retailers with offers on an array of products. This year, electric toothbrush Black Friday deals make a return and are one of the most sought-after gifts this shopping season.

Electric toothbrush deals can be found at pretty much any major retailer, but this year Amazon has some of the best models on sale- some at record-low prices. From Oral-B to Philips, you can grab a great deal on some of the best electric toothbrushes out there.

One of the better things about shopping at Amazon on Black Friday is that, more often than not, you’ll always find a product no matter what your budget may be. This year is no exception. Below, we have a list of the best electric toothbrush Black Friday deals spanning three different budget ranges; £40-£70, £100-£200, and a top of the range price.

Electric toothbrush deals will be live over the next few days, and over Black Friday weekend itself until Cyber Monday (November 27). To keep up with the best offers, we will be updating our electric toothbrush Black Friday page regularly to give you all the information you need.

Best electric toothbrush Black Friday deal: £40-£70

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300: was £139.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

For a toothbrush on the lower end of the budget spectrum, Philips ProtectiveClean is a reliable series of electric toothbrushes thanks to its built-in pressure sensor. Though its features may not as advanced as DiamondClean series, its three settings and two-week battery life offers more than satisfactory performance. This is a great Black Friday find, with a chance of another price drop as the weekend event gets closer.

Best electric toothbrush Black Friday deal: £100-£200

Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush: was £449.00 now £140.00 at Amazon

Oral-B's iO series have seen some of the best electric toothbrushes come onto the market. With 69% off, you can enjoy its 6 brushing modes and AI features at a fantastic Black Friday offer. The iO8 was released in 2020 and currently sits at its lowest price ever on Amazon, making it a great mid-budget option.

Best electric toothbrush Black Friday deal: top of the range

Oral-B iO10 Electric Toothbrush: was £830.00 now £399.00 at Amazon The latest model in Oral-B iO series has received a huge price cut of 52%- a fantastic deal on the latest model in the series. Our 4.5 star review we praised it for its innovative AI features and adaptive brushing smarts, making it one of the best electric toothbrushes out there.

More Black Friday UK deals