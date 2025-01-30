Amazon has a huge pre-Presidents' Day sale – here are 15 deals I'd buy right now
Record-low prices on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and AirPods
It's nearly February which means Presidents' Day sales will be here before you know it, officially taking play on February 17. To give you a head start on the holiday, Amazon just launched a massive sale with pre-Presidents' Day deals on TVs, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, vacuums, and more.
As TechRadar's deals editor who regularly shops Amazon offers, I've gone through today's sale and hand-picked the 15 best deals I'd buy right now. You can find impressive discounts typically reserved for Presidents' Day on best-selling tech gadgets, appliances, and home items from brands like Apple, Bissell, LG, and Samsung.
A few of my favorite deals include Samsung's best-selling 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $399.99, this top-rated Cosori air fryer on sale for $89.99, and the Apple Watch 10 on sale for a record-low price of $329.
You can shop more of Amazon's best pre-Presidents' Day deals below and visit our Super Bowl TV sales guide for all the offers on 4K, QLED and OLED displays.
Amazon pre-Presidents' Day sale - the 15 best deals
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's pre-Presidents' Day deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Presidents' Day, and the queen-size set is on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.
An Instant Pot pressure cooker is a great addition to any kitchen thanks to its superb versatility. Right now, this 9-in-1 Plus model is on sale for $69.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Our Instant Pot Duo Plus review praised this model's intuitive controls and affordability. While it's not as heavily featured as some Instant models, it's just as capable of providing excellent results.
Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.
Join the portable carpet cleaning craze with the top-rated Bissell Little Green on sale for $99.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Amazon's pre-Presidents' Day sale has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
Amazon is offering a massive 43% discount on the iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum, bringing the price down to a new record low of $199.99. The robot vacuum features wet and dry floor cleaning, smart mapping and a long-lasting battery life.
Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's pre-Presidents' Day deal brings the 50-inch model down to $309.99.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of Presidents' Day, Amazon has the best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $397.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
Amazon has the best-selling 75-inch Hisense U6N 4K smart TV on sale for $698 - only $50 more than the lowest-ever price we saw on Black Friday. This is an excellent price for a big-screen display with mini-LED technology. We don't love the built-in speakers, but it's a solid budget TV with excellent image quality at a fair price.
Amazon has dropped LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and only $200 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 – only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
