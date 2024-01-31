A Walmart Plus membership now comes with $50 cashback - but you've got to hurry

New Walmart Plus members can now sign up for a yearly membership and get $50 back in Walmart Cash. This is essentially a $50 gift card you can use on your next order of $35 or more at the retailer. You'll need to move fast to bag this limited-time offer on a Walmart Plus membership, however, as it ends today (January 31).

• Sign up for Walmart Plus and get a $50 gift card free

While today's deal may not be equal to the flat 50% discount we saw over Black Friday, you could see this gift card as a roundabout way of giving you a $50 discount on a membership. You could, in fact, argue that's effectively the same thing given that the price of a one-year subscription to Walmart Plus is $98.

So, if you were planning to sign up anyway or you do a lot of your shopping at Walmart already, then it's a no-brainer. Just make sure you get signed up before the offer expires tonight.

Walmart Plus deal - must end tonight

Walmart Plus: sign up today and get $50 Walmart Cash

