3 soundbar gift ideas for movie fans – all under $100

With holidays approaching fast, you’re probably looking for gifts that will bring a smile to a loved one’s face without putting too big a dent in your budget. If there’s a movie fan on your list, a new soundbar can spark happiness by vividly bringing the soundtracks of films they watch to life, and there are good options to be had at an affordable price.

We’ve dug up plenty of good post-Cyber Monday soundbar deals on models ranging from the best Dolby Atmos soundbars to basic 2.0-channel offerings. But even with discounts, many of those are still in the $400 and above range such as the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 on sale for $449. If your gift budget happens to be less than that amount, we’ve still got you covered with these three under-$100 soundbar deals, which are led by the Amazon Fire TV soundbar that we recently awarded 3.5 stars in our Amazon Fire TV soundbar review.

One thing we noted in our review of Amazon’s 2.0-channel soundbar was that its value would get a strong boost if it were to see a discount in the upcoming Christmas sales. Well, those sales are underway, so you can now buy the Amazon Fire TV soundbar at a nice discount, along with other 2.0-channel models from established soundbar brands such as Sony and Vizio.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's new 2.0-channel soundbar has just arrived, and it's already getting a $20 discount for the holidays. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us.

Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar: was $129.99 now $98.00 at Amazon

Sony's soundbars have traditionally been great options for upgrading your TV's sound and the S100F, the company's lowest-price model, is now selling for $32 off. There's no Dolby Atmos processing or other fancy features here, but there is an HDMI ARC port for a TV connection and Bluetooth for wireless music streaming. A solid soundbar option if your budget tops out at $100.

Vizio V-series compact 2.0-channel soundbar: was $119.99 now $97.77 at Amazon

This deal takes $22 off Vizio's V-series soundbar, an entry-level model with DTS Virtual:X processing to expand the soundstage, as well as HDMI ARC and Bluetooth wireless connections. If you want to upgrade your TV's audio for the least possible money, this Vizio bar is an easy recommendation.

