WebCalendar made it easier for me to track my schedule

In my quest to create an online calendar with the flexibility I desired, I explored several services, including Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and Apple Calendar. While each has its advantages, I found them less flexible than I needed. That’s when I discovered WebCalendar, a PHP-based open-source calendar application assisting individuals, groups, and businesses manage their events and schedules for years. Its flexibility allows for various features, ranging from basic event tracking and reminders to more advanced functionalities such as user permissions, resource booking, and integration with other apps.

As a Hostinger web-hosting client, I was happy to see that WebCalendar supports easy installation and operation. It’s become my go-to service for keeping track of my schedule (no matter the device), personally and professionally. Here’s a look at the service, how it integrates with Hostinger (and similar web hosting services), and more.

What is WebCalendar?

(Image credit: Future)

With WebCalendar, you can build customizable calendar apps. Its flexibility allows for many features, from basic event tracking and reminders to more advanced functionalities like user permissions, resource booking, and integration with other apps. Because it's a self-hosted solution, you have complete control over your data and its privacy. When it comes to hosting WebCalendar, many providers that support PHP and MySQL databases will work seamlessly.

Article continues below