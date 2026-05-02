It's simple to start your own help desk with HESK

Online help desks are not just for large companies anymore. These centralized, web-based systems enable businesses and organizations to efficiently manage customer support interactions and internal IT issues. Unlike traditional help desks that rely on phone calls or in-person visits, online help desks function entirely through the internet, making them accessible from anywhere with an internet connection.

One of the top options for online help desks is HESK, which has the added benefit of being open-source. This means you can install it either internally or on a web-hosted server.

I recently had the opportunity to test HESK and found the installation process straightforward. I installed HESK on my Hostinger web-hosted server. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Article continues below

What is HESK?

The free help desk software HESK (Help Desk Software HESK) provides organizations with a user-friendly platform for managing support tickets efficiently. The system enables organizations to build an extensive knowledge base, w