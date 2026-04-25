I took an easier route to create my new website, and so should you

The majority of users recognize WordPress as one of their website management options. ClassicPress has established itself as a reliable and stable website management system. The developers created ClassicPress to preserve classic editing features and achieve long-term stability and performance. The community-driven fork of WordPress operates with backward compatibility and reduced release frequency to provide users with a dependable and organized platform.

I used ClassicPress as a tool and discovered its value as a straightforward platform. The experience with ClassicPress exceeded my expectations because it maintained the WordPress features I enjoyed during my previous use.

The following guide explains how to install ClassicPress and its available features.

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What is ClassicPress?

The development of ClassicPress occurred primarily because of WordPress 5.0's significant changes, especially the introduction of the Gutenberg block editor. Users and developers who preferred the TinyMCE classic editor felt that WordPress forced the new block editor upon them without sufficient community input. ClassicPress emerged as a stable alternative to provide long-term support for the classic editing experience.

ClassicPress is working to establish itself as a lightweight CMS that delivers fast performance and customization options through core code optimization, feature elimination, and security and performance enhancement updates. The platform uses feature petitions to encourage community-driven development, while users gain more control over direction. WordPress faced criticism for its top-down decision-making approach.