Boost your business: Why FrontAccounting is the web-based accounting solution you need

Web-based accounting and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems come in various forms. One such system, FrontAccounting (FA), is open-source and well-suited for small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, it is compatible with many reputable hosting companies.

As a Hostinger user, I was curious to see how well FA performed with this service. I had a positive experience, and I believe others could benefit from learning more about it.

What is FrontAccounting (FA)?

FrontAccounting (FA) is a free and open-source, web-based accounting and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system designed for small to medium-sized businesses. It provides a comprehensive suite of features.

Article continues below

At its core, FA handles all essential accounting functions, including a General Ledger for managing accounts, recording journal entries, and generating budgets, with support for multi-currency transactions and multiple companies. It also effectively manages Accounts Payable by tracking vendor bills, processing purchase orders, and handling payments.

Accounts Receivable for managing customer accounts, issuing quotes, creating sales orders, and generating invoices. Cash and bank management is streamlined through the ability to handle multiple bank and petty cash accounts, record transactions, and perform bank reconciliations, all while supporting various currencies and historical rates.

Beyond core accounting, FrontAccounting excels in Inventory and Stock Management. It allows users to record items, define categories and locations, manage transfers, and set re-order levels. It also calculates average material costs and supports foreign codes for barcode scanning.

The system facilitates both Sales and Purchases processes, enabling the creation of sales orders, customer invoices, credit notes, purchase orders, goods received notes, and supplier invoices. For businesses involved in production, FA offers Manufacturing capabilities, including bills of materials and work order entries. It also includes a Fixed Assets module for tracking purchases, transfers, disposals, and depreciations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

To provide deeper insights, FA supports up to two levels of Dimensions, such as projects or cost centers, for detailed tracking and reporting. Users benefit from a wide array of pre-configured financi