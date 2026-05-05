Storing your files can be free with open-source Nextcloud Hub

Online collaboration is an important tool for companies, big and small. Services like Slack and Microsoft Teams are perhaps the most successful, but their scope is limited primarily to real-time chatting between colleagues, regardless of platform. Another solution is Nextcloud Hub, an open-source, self-hosted content collaboration platform.

Admittedly, I knew little about Nextcloud Hub until recently. However, as a Hostinger client, I noticed the solution was easy to install on my website and recognized it could be a perfect solution for some of our readers.

With this in mind, I tested Nextcloud Hub and here’s what I found out.

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What is Nextcloud Hub?