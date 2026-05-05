Storing your files can be free with open-source Nextcloud Hub

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Why spend money to store your important files when you can go the open-source route with Nextcloud Hub?

Nextcloud Hub on laptop
(Image credit: Future)

Online collaboration is an important tool for companies, big and small. Services like Slack and Microsoft Teams are perhaps the most successful, but their scope is limited primarily to real-time chatting between colleagues, regardless of platform. Another solution is Nextcloud Hub, an open-source, self-hosted content collaboration platform.

Admittedly, I knew little about Nextcloud Hub until recently. However, as a Hostinger client, I noticed the solution was easy to install on my website and recognized it could be a perfect solution for some of our readers.

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What is Nextcloud Hub?