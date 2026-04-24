Host your own surveys: The complete guide to LimeSurvey on Hostinger

Creating robust and professional online surveys is a cornerstone of effective data collection for researchers, businesses, and educators. While numerous online survey platforms exist, hosting your survey software offers unparalleled control over data privacy, customization, and branding.

LimeSurvey is a powerful, open-source solution that empowers users to easily design, deploy, and analyze complex surveys. This article will help you through integrating LimeSurvey onto your web-hosted site, specifically showing how to achieve this seamlessly with Hostinger, a popular and user-friendly hosting provider.

What is LimeSurvey?

LimeSurvey is an open-source online survey app that allows users to execute different survey operations. The open-source nature of the software will enable users and developers to access its code freely, while they can modify and distribute it.

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Users have two options: self-hosting the Community Edition on their company servers for maximum control or using the LimeSurvey Cloud service, which handles hosting and updates. The platform provides more than 30 different question types, advanced conditional logic for survey flow control, and customizable templates for branding consistency. It also supports extensive multilingual capabilities extending to more than 80 languages.

The platform provides complete participant management tools that allow users to distribute invitations and track participant progress. It also provides built-in data analysis tools with export functions that support Excel, SPSS, and R formats to simplify data management. The platform demonstrates strong GDPR compliance dedication, which strengthens its reliability and credibility.

LimeSurvey functions as a flexible tool that serves various users, including individuals, businesses, academic institutions, and non-profits, for customer satisfaction research, market studies, academic data collection, and general data collection.

(Image credit: Future)

What about Hostinger?

There are various options for creating online surveys for your company, including SurveyMonkey and Typeform.