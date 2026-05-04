I tried the open-source Piwigo, and it made me ditch Google Photos

Google Photos has been available for a decade, and during much of that time, I used the image hosting service to organize and store my photos and videos. Increasingly, I grew concerned that my data wouldn’t be secure. In doing so, I started to look for open-source options.

After much research, I chose Piwigo to replace Google Photos. Have you never heard of Piwogo? You probably aren’t alone. Here’s more about it and why I am growing to love it.

What is Piwigo?

(Image credit: Future)

Piwigo is an incredible free and open-source web-based photo gallery software, specially designed for individuals, photographers, and organizations passionate about managing and sharing their cherished digital image collections. Whether you're an amateur capturing moments with friends or a professional photographer showcasing your stunning portfolios, Piwigo caters to your needs with a tailored solution that can be self-hosted or hosted by Piwigo. This flexibility ensures that you maintain complete control over your precious photos and data, making it feel like a personal space just for you.

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