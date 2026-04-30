Tired of WordPress? It's time to consider Joomla

I’ve created numerous websites over the years, and in almost all cases, I’ve used WordPress to get the job done. Recently, I noticed that Hostinger, which I use for web hosting, makes it easy to install Joomla sites. Because of this, I decided to use Joomla, rather than WordPress, for my next project. The result was mostly positive, although a few aspects bugged me.

What is Joomla?

Joomla is a free, open-source content management system (CMS) that helps you publish web content easily. It's a powerful and flexible platform for creating all sorts of websites and online applications. Because it’s under the GNU General Public License, you can use, change, and share it for free. Joomla comes with handy tools to create, edit, and organize your website content without a hitch.

You can also get more out of Joomla by adding extensions like components, modules, and plugins, which bring in new features to your site. Want your website to look a certain way? Joomla uses templates, so you can pick from many pre-made designs or whip up your own from scratch.

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